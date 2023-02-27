Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size | Trends Shaping by Top Manufacturers with Best Opportunities, SWOT Analysis till 2030

Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Polymer Type

Europe & North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global nonwoven fabrics market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global nonwoven fabrics market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030, owing to factors such as improving global economy, expanding working population, rising domestic demand for hygiene products. The report also includes North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Nonwoven Fabrics Market by Polymer Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Wood Pulp, Rayon, and Others), Function (Disposable and Durables), Technology (Spunbond, Wet Laid, Dry Laid, and Air Laid), and Application (Hygiene, Medical, Filtration, Automotive, , Building & Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Increased demand for nonwovens in healthcare industry, growing demand for nonwoven fabrics in textile industry, demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient transportation vehicles drive the growth of the global nonwoven fabrics market. However, availability issues associated with raw materials and volatility in raw material prices hinder the market growth.

This makes it important to understand the practical implications of the nonwoven fabrics market. To gain a competitive advantage, the players must have something unique. By tapping into the untapped market segment, they can establish a relevant point of differentiation, and this report offers an extension analysis of untapped segments to benefit the market players and new entrants to gain the market share.

According to the report, the global nonwoven fabrics industry generated $38.3 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $68.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

The report provides the SWOT analysis of the key market players including AHLSTROM-MUNKSJO, BERRY GLOBAL INC., KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION, GLATFELTER, DUPONT, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC. which gives the business overview, financial analysis, and portfolio analysis of products and services. The latest news related to industry developments in terms of market expansions, acquisitions, growth strategies, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, market expansions etc. are included in the report for the better understanding of the stakeholders in framing strategic decisions to gain long term profitability and market share.

The durables segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global nonwoven fabrics market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing construction spending in emerging markets such as Brazil, China, and India have led to the demand for geotextiles in roads and buildings which in turn is expected to drive the demand for nonwovens in durable applications. The report also mentions disposables segment.

The current situation of pandemic makes it very important for the stakeholders in the nonwoven fabrics market to understand the market deeply, which will help them in taking sound decisions, to gain the competitive advantage. By exploring the unexplored areas of market, the key players can surely gain a larger market share.

The hygiene segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global nonwoven fabrics market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is because of growing consumption of nonwovens fabrics as an alternative to traditional textiles in hygiene products due to their excellent absorption properties, softness, smoothness, strength, comfort & fit, stretch ability, and cost-effectiveness.

Key drivers & Opportunities: An extensive analysis on key factors and opportunities available in different segments for strategizing.

Current trends & forecasts: A comprehensive analysis on latest trends, and forecasts for next few years to frame strategic decisions as a next step.

Segmental analysis: An extensive analysis of each segment and driving factors such as revenue and growth rate is offered.

Regional Analysis: A thorough analysis of each geographic region can help market players devise expansion strategies and gain from the opportunity.

Competitive Landscape: Useful insights on each of the leading market players for outlining competitive scenario and related strategies have been offered in the report.

