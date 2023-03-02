Hospitality Technology Announces its 2023 Top Women in Restaurant Technology Award Winners, Industry Hero Award Winners

Hospitality Technology's Industry Heroes awards are sponsored by Paerpay Sponsored by Paerpay, the Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards are being presented at #MURTEC

UNITED STATES, March 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Union Square Hospitality Group, Inspire Brands, TGI Fridays and Olo are among the companies employing this year’s honorees for outstanding achievement in restaurant technology.

Hospitality Technology (HT) magazine is pleased to announce the winners of its 2023 Industry Heroes and the 2023 Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards. The 2023 awards program is sponsored by Paerpay,

"Recognizing the driving forces of excellence and innovation is pivotal in advancing the restaurant industry. We at Paerpay are privileged to play a role in honoring the Industry Heroes and Top Women in Restaurant Technology through our participation in the Awards program." says Derek Canton, CEO of Paerpay.

Now in its seventh year, the Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards program seeks to honor outstanding women from both restaurants and technology suppliers for reimagining restaurant processes and operations while demonstrating excellence in leadership, inventiveness and skill.

"The achievements of these women and the bright future they hold in the technology sector is a reflection of their unwavering commitment to advancing our industry with passion, innovation, and visionary leadership," says Rolf Gehrung, CRO of Paerpay.

“The Top Women in Restaurant Technology awards program recognizes exceptional achievement among industry leaders, innovators, and rising stars,” adds Robert Firpo-Cappiello, editor-in-chief of Hospitality Technology magazine. “These professionals are not only responsible for digital transformation across the restaurant space but also for blazing a trail for other women — and people of all genders — to follow.”

Winners were recognized in the following categories:

Rising Star:

Presented to women from any level of an organization with less than five years' experience in the industry, who have demonstrated leadership and are already making a mark in foodservice technology.

Innovator:

Presented to women who are forward thinkers and who have executed on tools and strategy to transform the foodservice technology space in a positive manner by creating or deploying emerging technologies that reimagine how things are done while paving the way for future technologies.

Lifetime Achievement:

This award is presented in recognition of a lifetime (more than 15 years) of service and accomplishments in the foodservice technology industry. We seek to honor women who have had an impact on the foodservice technology industry as well as their colleagues and industry peers through enthusiasm, mentorship and commitment, while also showing how technologies can provide new ways of doing things.

The winners of the 2023 Top Women in Restaurant Technology Awards are:

Lifetime Achievement

Kelly MacPherson, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Supply Chain Officer, Union Square Hospitality Group, New York

Kathi Klein, VP of Hardware Solutions and Support, QSR Automations, Louisville, Ky.

Brenda Parker, Partner, Results Thru Strategy, Charlotte, N.C.

Innovators

Carissa DeSantis, Chief Technology Officer for BRIX Holdings, Dallas

Jenna Keith-Birney, Director of Back of House and Above Store Technology, Taco Bell, Irvine, Calif.

Brittany Maroney, Head of Marketing & Communications for PAR Technology, Phoenix

Deborah Matteliano, Global Head, Restaurant Technology at Amazon Web Services, New York

Priyanka Mehra, Director of Product Management, Olo, San Francisco, Calif.

Meredith Sandland, CEO, Empower Delivery, Newport Beach, Calif.

Marcy Setter, Sr Product Manager - Restaurant Technology, Inspire Brands, Canton, Mass.

Rising Stars

Gabrielle Andrade, Senior Product Manager, Qwick, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Lindsay Eichten, Director CRM, Loyalty and Media, TGI Fridays, Dallas

Cynthia Hollen, CEO and co-founder, MAVI.io OnMyWay Commerce, Miami

Beth Olson, Director of IT Restaurant Engagement, Inspire Brands, Atlanta, Ga.

Christine Schindler, Co-Founder & CEO at PathSpot, New York

Meet Hospitality Technology's 2023 Top Women in Restaurant Technology award winners: https://youtu.be/927iLlZlJ1w

Industry Heroes

Hospitality Technology will honor this year’s Industry Heroes at MURTEC. The Industry Heroes Awards recognize both restaurants and technology suppliers for exemplary contributions to the restaurant industry.

This year’s winners are:

Checkers & Rally's for CAREs program, its support of No Kid Hungry, and its support to help underrepresented groups become franchisees

Leanpath for its contributions in reducing food waste

Gigpro for its work on solving both sides of the labor crisis

Giftameal for its gift-a-meal program

After an open call for nominations, the Top Women in Restaurant Technology Award winners and Industry Heroes were chosen by Hospitality Technology magazine and members of its Research Advisory Board. Winners will be profiled in Hospitality Technology and throughout the spring in digital profiles on www.hospitalitytech.com/topwomen23 and www.hospitalitytech.com/industryheroes23. The winners will be announced and honored during an awards program on March 8, 2023, at the 28th annual MURTEC (Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference, www.murtec.com), March 6-8, at The Paris in Las Vegas.

