Dr. Kimberly Spair’s Empowered Women Program Aims to Help Women Improve Their Health through Holistic Means
EINPresswire.com/ -- The three-week virtual guided course begins on March 6th and aims to help women improve their well-being.
Women’s health vastly differs from men’s health. Much of this is due to menstruation, ovulation cycles and pregnancy having a major impact on women’s immune systems. In addition, their adrenals take more of a hit during their lifetime due to cycles, birthing, and nursing babies. Unfortunately, most women don’t know or understand critical truths about their well-being and health, or how to support their bodies through these periods when their immune system drops. Women often complain of headaches, fatigue, mood changes, and skin issues during their cycle, but are unaware that it’s more complicated than “hormones.” The immune system actually lowers during these times, and may need extra support depending on what else is going on in the body, to avoid or reduce symptoms. As a result, many women go through life's ups and downs, cycle after cycle, or from one pregnancy to the next with symptoms + conditions; constantly affecting their mental and physical well-being, and finding few answers.
Dr. Kimberly Spair is well aware of what women go through, as our society becomes more and more disconnected from the simplicity of solid nutrition and good health. She remains unsatisfied with modern medicine and how it fails to see the body as a whole, and address growing concerns, such as women getting their cycles at younger ages or more women going into early menopause. A growing number of women experience an increase of symptoms around their cycles, and also things like hair loss, premature greying, and skin conditions which are a cause for concern because they do impact emotional health, but they are also signals from the body that something deeper is out of balance. Hence, Dr. Kimberly Spair has created the Empowered Women course. The three-week virtual guided course is designed for women of all ages and aims to provide them with healing tools and key information about women’s health and wellness. She has created this course to facilitate a sisterhood of women coming together to support themselves on a healing journey using a root cause approach. The course begins with a focus on emotional health, and makes its way to the physical body, including nutrition, herbs, supplements, ancient healing practices, as well as clean beauty secrets.
The program will guide women in all stages, whether they are just getting started, or if they have been working on their health for years. In addition, it will also provide crucial information about fertility, menopause, irregular cycles, amenorrhea, PMS, PCOS, and hormonal imbalance. Furthermore, Dr. Kimberly will engage in the community answering questions along with her team, and hold a Q&A session to address women’s concerns.
In conversation, she shared, “My Empowered Women course aims to create a sisterhood of women ready to take back their power back. I created the course to help women address their emotional, spiritual, and physical health from a root cause approach. I want to address the growing cause for concerns, like adrenal, lymphatic, thyroid, and female wellness issues. My three-week virtual guided course starts on March 6th, and I hope the connection and resources will help women lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.”
Those interested in enrolling in the course can do so via the information below.
Dr. Kimberly Spair graduated from the University of South Carolina’s School of Public Health with a master’s degree in communication sciences and disorders. She later obtained a Ph.D. in Holistic Health and Nutrition in 2020. Her work revolves around toxicology, epigenetics, and the science of dis-ease. She aims to empower and support women, girls, and mothers to reclaim their health and vitality through holistic practices.
Website: www.drkimberlyspair.com
Email Address: office@drkimberlyspair.com
Website: www.drkimberlyspair.com
Email Address: office@drkimberlyspair.com
