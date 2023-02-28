Total Global Costs of Next Generation Sequencing Market Will Increase To $35,503.66 Million By 2030 At A Rate Of 18.2%

The global next generation sequencing market is projected to reach $35,503.66 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) refers to high-throughput sequencing technologies that allow for the rapid and cost-effective analysis of DNA and RNA sequences. NGS has revolutionized the field of genomics by providing unprecedented insights into the genetic basis of diseases and the diversity of living organisms. NGS technologies use various platforms to sequence DNA or RNA, including Illumina, PacBio, and Oxford Nanopore. These platforms generate massive amounts of data, often producing billions of short reads or long reads, depending on the technology used. The global next generation sequencing market size accounted for $6,598.62 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $35,503.66 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 18.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The data generated by NGS can be used to perform a wide range of applications, including genome assembly, variant detection, gene expression analysis, and epigenetic profiling. NGS has become an essential tool for biomedical research, clinical diagnostics, and personalized medicine.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Agilent Technologies, Inc.,

BGI Group,

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG,

Illumina Inc,

Precigen Inc.,



(Intrexon Bioinformatics Germany GmbH),

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.,

PerkinElmer, Inc.,

PierianDx Inc.,

Qiagen N.V., and

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Next Generation Sequencing Market research to identify potential Next Generation Sequencing Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Next Generation Sequencing Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

NGS has enabled the sequencing of entire genomes of various organisms, including humans, at a fraction of the time and cost of traditional Sanger sequencing. This has led to significant advances in our understanding of human diseases and the development of new therapies.

The Next Generation Sequencing Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Next Generation Sequencing Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

