February 27, 2023 - N° 03

Alexandre Garcia is appointed Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs

Alexandre Garcia, previously Head of PR and Corporate Communications, is appointed Group Head of Communications and Public Affairs. In his new position, his responsibilities will include fostering reflection on the role of risk in society, and highlighting SCOR’s expertise in this field.

François de Varenne, Interim CEO of SCOR, comments: “Alexandre’s extensive experience and recognized skills in corporate communications, media relations and thought leadership will ensure the continuity of dialogue with all our stakeholders, help us to share to Group’s new roadmap, and make sure that SCOR’s voice is heard within its ecosystem and beyond.”

Alexandre is based in Paris and reports to Claire Le Gall-Robinson, SCOR’s General Secretary and Group Chief Sustainability Officer.

Nathalie Mikaeloff, previously Director of Communications and Marketing at SCOR, is leaving the Group to pursue new professional opportunities.

Biography

Before joining SCOR in 2022, Alexandre was a Director at Taddeo, a strategic communications consulting firm that he joined in 2017. There, he supported the leaders of large, listed companies with their corporate communications strategies, notably in the (re)insurance sector. Prior to Taddeo, Alexandre successively held various positions at L’Oréal, working first as a Business Analyst in the Financial Communication and Strategic Prospective department, and then from 2015 onwards as Marketing Project Manager for Brazil and Asia.

Alexandre Garcia is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and HEC.

