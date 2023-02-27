New Book- A Walk In The Turkey Woods, Wandering Thoughts & Revelations
Joyner Outdoor Media Proudly Announces the Book Release of- A Walk In The Turkey Woods, Wandering Thoughts & Revelations by Mike JoynerMCGRAW, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joyner Outdoor Media announces the audiobook release of A Walk In The Turkey Woods, Wandering Thoughts & Revelations by McGraw resident Mike Joyner
The author’s latest book release offers wild turkey hunters, call makers, contest-calling competitors, and those who simply adore this most elusive monarch, something very different than the “how to,” instructional manuals, or storytelling collections. It is currently available in paperback, hardcover, and kindle. An audiobook is in production.
Publisher's Summary - “A Walk In The Turkey Woods” is a collection of personal reflections, epiphanies, and revelations gained from countless days roaming the great forests of North America. Captured within this volume of work are short stories, poems, a turkey hunter’s prayer, reverso poetry, and passages deeply profound and personal to the author. This body of work is inspired by the perspective that comes with so much time spent in the grand turkey woods, and from the enjoyment of all God’s creatures within these great forests. To those that passionately engage in the time-honored and most natural pursuits, it is all too well known that the acts of downing quarry are a minuscule portion of what truly transpires and what lies within the heart, mind, and soul of a hunter.
Hardcover, paperback books, and kindle – available now on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BW36MGN9
Joyner can be made available for media requests by emailing: info@joynerourdoormedia.com
For further information on the author: www.mikejoyner.com www.joynerourdoormedia.com
Mike Joyner
Joyner Outdoor Media
+1 6077456412
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook