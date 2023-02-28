How Master Colourists advance the hair industry in Cardiff
From the glamour to the creativity of the craft, Master Colourists are highly skilled individuals ready to tackle any colour job.CARDIFF, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a colourist, stylists are in charge of transforming a head of hair into a unique and inspiring work of art. Being a Master Colourist opens the door to a world of creativity even more. Master Colourists are able to mix and match shades, add highlights and lowlights, and develop innovative techniques to give clients a look that is as unique as they are. Master Colourists understand colour theory, composition, condition of the hair, and how to create the perfect colour with highlights, balayage, and ombres.
Stylist are able to use their knowledge and expertise to help clients find their perfect look. Master Colourists are highly trained professionals who understand all the ins and outs of colouring hair, from the latest trends to the technical details of the process. This means stylists are able to provide clients with the best possible advice on their hair colour, as well as help them achieve the look they have always wanted.
Becoming a Master Colourist can offer a great chance to build a strong skillset and varied portfolio. Master Colourists are equipped to tackle the most demanding colour jobs and equally support their peers. With the right drive and ambition, it’s possible to become a Master Colourist and turn a stylist’s passion into a rewarding career that helps promote the professionalism of the hair industry.
One of the biggest hair groups in Wales - the Lazarou Hair Group - is on the course to upskill all their colourists to become a Master Colourist.
Andreas Lazarou - directing manager of Lazarou’s flagship store in 12 Duke Street, Cardiff (UK) - says:
"We always strive to serve our clients to the best of our abilities, this means that we continuously work on improving our craft and on improving the services we offer. Our clients and their satisfaction is at the forefront of everything we do. We are passionate about hair and share this passion with every single team member. This is why we believe in supporting every single team member to become the best stylist and best barber they can become. We currently employ 5 stylists who are Goldwell Master Colourists:
Our Salon Director Rachel Lloyd
Our Senior Director Jaymie Glover
Our Creative Director Dody Constantinou
Our Senior Stylist Natasha Starkey
Our Stylist Viktorija Rimkute"
Background of Lazarou:
In 1966 the Lazarou family turned their passion for hairdressing into a profession and opened their first hair salon/barbershop. In the years to follow the family established its Lazarou Hair Group which now consists of 8 core hair salons and barbershops. Each branch is owned and run by a Lazarou family member. A big part of the Lazarou family’s mission is to help the hair industry advance.
Lazarou Duke Street is collaborating with Goldwell. Goldwell designed the Master Colourist training based on the best practices of Master Colourists from around the world. The course equips stylists with knowledge in cutting-edge trends in color creation, colour correction and modern colour technique. The program emphasises theory and practical application as well as an extensive segment on Goldwell products. Following the successful completion of the course, the stylists become certified Goldwell Master Colourists.
To find out more about Lazarou's Master Colourist Team or to book an appointment with one of them, visit Lazarou Duke Street's website here.
