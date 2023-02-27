Southern Turf Co. Expands its Top-Rated Artificial Grass Installation Services to Jacksonville, Florida
Southern Turf Co. will now offer its top-rated artificial grass installation services to residents and businesses of Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
We are extremely excited to bring Southern Turf Co. to Jacksonville, Florida. We believe our expertise and high level of customer service will set us apart. ”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern Turf Co., a privately-owned artificial grass company focused on residential and commercial artificial turf installation, announced today that it has expanded its artificial grass installation operations to Jacksonville, Florida and will now service the greater Jacksonville area, including St. Augustine, Nocatee, Gainesville and surrounding areas.
The owners of Southern Turf Co. Jacksonville ® Artificial Grass bring over twenty-five years of experience in the home services business. Since launching its artificial grass services in Austin, Texas in 2019, Southern Turf Co. has expanded to territories across the United States, including San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Kansas City and Phoenix.
“We are extremely excited to bring Southern Turf Co. to Jacksonville, Florida. We see a lot of opportunity in the Jacksonville market and believe our expertise and high level of customer service will set us apart. Our goal at Southern Turf Co. is to provide each customer with exceptional service using superior materials and processes.” said Adam Grossman, Co-Founder and CEO of Southern Turf Co.
Southern Turf Co. is one of the highest-rated and fastest-growing turf companies in the United States. Offering both residential and commercial turf installation services to a wide range of customers, Southern Turf Co. has extensive experience and expertise installing backyard and front yard turf, putting greens, pet turf, playgrounds, sports fields, shopping centers, restaurants, hotels and schools.
About Southern Turf Co.
Southern Turf Co. is owned by three dads, each with three young kids, who saw the value and enjoyment that turf brought to their own homes. The highly-experienced Southern Turf Co. team focuses on delivering quality workmanship at a competitive price while providing a personalized and enjoyable experience throughout the installation process. In addition to Jacksonville, Southern Turf Co. services several metropolitan areas, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Kansas City and Phoenix and offers free at-home estimates. For more information, please visit SouthernTurfCo.com.
