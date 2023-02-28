iFinance Canada Announces New Extended Financing Terms

Offering 72 Month Terms for $3,000 + Loans

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iFinance Canada, a national leading provider of financial solutions, is proud to announce exciting new financing terms for its valued customers. Effective immediately, iFinance Canada will offer terms as long as 72 months for all loans of $3,000 or more, making it easier for customers to get the financial assistance they need while enjoying a longer repayment period.

In business since 1996, iFinance Canada is well-known for its high approvals and customer-focused approach to lending. "We are excited to offer these new terms to our customers. Today more than ever, consumers are looking for flexible financing options and that is what we continuously strive to offer" said Réal Breton, President and CEO of iFinance Canada and Iceberg Finance. "With these new terms, we can help even more Canadians get the financial assistance they need."

This program provides our customers with greater flexibility and low monthly payments, allowing them to borrow more money and extend their repayment period to up to 6 years. Whether it's for medical or health reasons, home renovations, car repairs, or any other financial needs, iFinance Canada is committed to providing the best possible lending solutions for its customers.

As the number 1 provider of medical financing in Canada, Medicard by iFinance has a strong reputation for providing convenient and affordable financing solutions for medical treatments and procedures. With these new terms, customers can now take advantage of the same high-quality lending services for a wide range of financial needs.

To take advantage of this exciting new program, customers can apply online or contact us at: 1 888 689 9876. If you are a merchant and wish to offer financing to your customers at no extra cost, register here: https://www.ifinancecanada.com/register.php

For more information about iFinance Canada and its wide range of lending products, please visit our website at www.ifinancecanada.com.

About iFinance Canada:

iFinance Canada Inc. is a well-established national consumer financing company that has offered an array of financing options to Canadians since 1996. In April 2022, iFinance Canada was acquired by Iceberg Finance, a fintech lender offering specialized financing solutions for automobiles, insurance products, extended warranties, and personal loans. Following the acquisition, the group is now one of the top 10 players in Canada’s specialty financial services industry.