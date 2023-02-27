Jurassic World: The Exhibition Roars into Toronto on April 14, 2023 for a Limited Engagement

Tickets go on sale February 28, 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - NEON, a global leader in immersive and epic experiences, announced today Jurassic World: The Exhibition is coming to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Following the recent record-breaking engagements in London, as well as in U.S. cities Denver, Colorado and Dallas, Texas, this immersive experience will be opening in Mississauga on April 14, 2023, for a limited engagement at Square One. Making its Canadian debut, this must-see exhibition is the closest Canadians will ever come to dinosaurs!

Jurassic World: The Exhibition produced in conjunction with Universal Live Entertainment, a division of Universal Parks & Resorts ventures into a new type of entertainment by immersing audiences of all ages in settings inspired by the groundbreaking franchise Jurassic World, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition is a family-friendly immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history. Visitors walk through the iconic "Jurassic World" gates, explore richly themed environments and encounter life-sized Velociraptors, a Brachiosaurus, and the most fearsome dinosaur of all, the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex. Guests will be able to imagine what it would have been like to roam among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with baby dinosaurs, including "Bumpy" from the popular animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is produced by Universal, DreamWorks Animation and Amblin Entertainment with five seasons streaming now on Netflix.

Following an initial launch in Melbourne, Australia, Jurassic World: The Exhibition has become a global success with close to nearly five million visitors since 2016. The Exhibition has opened its gates to excited fans in cities around the world including London, San Diego, Denver, Dallas, Chicago, Philadelphia, Paris, Madrid, Seoul, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shanghai, and soon to open in Cologne, Germany.

Ron Tan, executive chairman & group CEO of NEON Global said, "It is indeed exciting that we are able to bring Jurassic World: The Exhibition to Canada for the very first time! With our recent win of the Best Visitor Experience Award in London and record-breaking visitor numbers in London and US, we are confident that Jurassic fans in Canada will be in awe at this immersive experience! Thank you to our partners for making this possible and I look forward to welcoming huge crowds to our experience."

The Jurassic World franchise has been entertaining generations of fans around the world with thrilling and awe-inspiring stories and characters for 30 years – from films and TV series to video games and toys to live-action experiences and rides at theme parks.

Universal Parks & Resorts' president of global business development, Michael Silver said, "We are thrilled to open Jurassic World: The Exhibition for the first time in Canada at The Square One shopping centre in Mississauga. The Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise have been thrilling audiences for decades and we are delighted to give fans the opportunity to see these magnificent dinosaurs up close."

Information and Tickets

Jurassic World: The Exhibition will be presented from April 14, 2023, for a limited time in a stand-alone space at Square One in Mississauga, located at 199 Rathburn Rd. W. Tickets will be on pre-sale February 27, 2023, exclusively at jurassicworldexhibition.com/mississauga/. The general ticket sale will start February 28, 2023.

Admission to Jurassic World: The Exhibition starts at $21.49 for children (ages three and up) and $28.99 for adults (ages 16 and up). Family and group tickets are also available as well as special pricing for senior citizens and students. Timed-entry tickets are required.

For further information about Jurassic World: The Exhibition, please visit Jurassicworldexhibition.com. Follow along on social media Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and use hashtag #JWEXHIBITION to join the conversation.

About NEON

NEON, formerly Cityneon, is a global leader in creating and producing immersive experiences. NEON enjoys worldwide partnerships with The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Entertainment for Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. and Marvel Avengers Station: Evolution, 20th Century Studios for AVATAR: The Exhibition, Hasbro for Transformers: The Experience, NBCUniversal for Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Lionsgate for The Hunger Games: The Exhibition. It also has a partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment to produce two brand-new, unique global touring-themed art experiences inspired by DC and the Wizarding World, slated to launch in 2023. The Company also partners with the governments of Peru and Egypt for their original artifact IP experiences, Machu Picchu, and the Golden Empires of Peru and Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs, respectively, plus authentic artifact tours Pompeii: The Exhibition, Mummies of the World: The Exhibition, Victoria the T. Rex and Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away. These partnerships have enabled the Group to bring compelling experiences that leave lasting memories to millions of visitors in more than 60 cities to date globally. For more information, please visit www.neonglobal.com.

About the JURASSIC WORLD Franchise

From Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, Jurassic World immerses audiences of all ages in a new era of wonder and thrills where dinosaurs and humankind must learn to coexist. Jurassic World is more than a film franchise. At every turn, this $6 billion film series delivers a larger-than-life destination for exploration, discovery, and epic adventure. Dinosaurs live again and they live in Jurassic World.

About Universal Live Entertainment

Universal Live Entertainment partners with best-in-class entertainment companies to bring today's most popular stories, characters and adventures to life in a city near you. From larger-than-life touring shows to immersive, walk-through exhibitions and family entertainment centers, Universal's world-class entertainment brands are delivered across the globe for families, friends and people of all ages to enjoy. Productions include Jurassic World Live Tour, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, A Minion's Perspective, DreamWorks Animation: The Exhibition, Kung Fu Panda: The Exhibition, The Office Experience, Film with Live Orchestra concerts and more. Universal Live Entertainment is a division of Universal Parks & Resorts, a unit of Comcast NBCUniversal. With incredible theme park destinations across the globe, Universal Parks & Resorts offers guests of all ages the most exciting and popular entertainment experiences. Universal theme parks are known for immersive experiences that feature some of the world's most thrilling and technologically advanced film-and-television-based attractions. Comcast NBCUniversal wholly owns Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Orlando Resort, and Universal Studios Japan. In addition, the company has a license agreement with Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa and partially owns Universal Beijing Resort – an all-new theme park destination.

About Fever

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform which has helped millions of people discover the best experiences in their cities since 2014. With a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, and festivals to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

About Square One

Proudly managed by Oxford Properties, Square One is distinctively positioned as Canada's cosmopolitan destination for the fashion, entertainment and epicurean enthusiast, with over 320 merchants including Holt Renfrew, Tiffany, Reds, Babaton, Simons, Apple, COS, Whole Foods, Crate and Barrel, and Links of London. Square One is owned by Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) on behalf of its clients and Oxford Properties Group. Recognized for its dedication to present innovative, fashion-forward experiences, unexpected campaigns and social media collaborations. Square One is one of Canada's Top Ten most productive shopping centres, and in 2017, became only the second shopping centre in Canada to achieve $1 billion in annual retail sales. For more information, please visit shopSQUAREONE.com.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition imagery and videos can be found here.

SOURCE Jurassic World: The Exhibition