Labor Law Attorneys, Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, File Lawsuit Against Seal Beach Envy, Inc. DBA Massage Envy Alleging Failure to Pay for All Hours Worked

The lawsuit alleges Seal Beach Envy, Inc. DBA Massage Envy ("Massage Envy") violated the California Labor Code by failing to compensate employees for all wages due.

The Los Angeles labor law attorneys, at Zakay Law Group, APLC and JCL Law Firm, APC, filed a complaint alleging that Seal Beach Envy, Inc. DBA Massage Envy ("Massage Envy") committed multiple violations of the California Labor Code. The Massage Envy lawsuit, Case No. 23STCV01669, is currently pending in the Los Angeles County Superior Court of the State of California. A copy of the Complaint can be read here.

The lawsuit alleges Massage Envy violated the Private Attorneys General Act ("PAGA"), which gives rise to civil penalties as a result of Massage Envy's conduct. PAGA allows aggrieved employees to file a lawsuit to recover civil penalties on behalf of themselves, other employees, and the State of California for Labor Code violations. An "aggrieved employee" is defined as "any person who was employed by the alleged violator and against whom one or more of the alleged violations was committed." Cal. Lab. Code section 2699(c). PAGA allows aggrieved employees to become "deputized" as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.

The complaint alleges Massage Envy's meal period policies and practices were unlawful because Aggrieved Employees were far too over-booked and overworked to take timely off-duty thirty (30) minute meal periods. As a result of their rigorous work schedules, Aggrieved Employees were often not fully relieved of duty for their meal periods.

