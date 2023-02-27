OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center Presents, Our Story! Celebrating the African & African- American Experience Through Spoken Word, Dance, & Music

OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center – pioneers of innovative and dynamic performing arts programs that motivate, challenge, and inspire youth to be the best they can be – will return in person for this year's Our Story on Friday, March 24, 2023, and Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7pm

BOSTON, Feb 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- OrigiNation Cultural Arts Center – pioneers of innovative and dynamic performing arts programs that motivate, challenge, and inspire youth to be the best they can be – will return in person for this year's Our Story on Friday, March 24, 2023, and Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 7 pm.

Our Story, directed by OrigiNation Founding Artistic Director and celebrated choreographer Shaumba Yandje Dibinga, is a compilation of poetry, dance, music, and scenes from historical and current events significant to African and African American history. These performances will feature students from local colleges, high schools, and middle schools and OrigiNation's Professional Dance Division.

"As an educator and as a parent, I love Our Story. I've taken several kids there over the years. On multiple levels it's great. It talks about black history from overseas in Africa to our time here (America) and it covers things that don't get covered enough in schools if at all. Also, I make sure that our students understand that the kids they are looking at are city kids just like them. So, it shows extraordinary heights they can reach if they just apply themselves on stage and in the classroom. I strongly recommend Our Story for anyone that wants a true look at history from a difference pair of eyes and a unique set of narrators." Said WaKamanampata Dibinga, Educator.

This year's production features actor Malik Mitchell, a Dorchester native who recently appeared at the SpeakEasy in Choir Boy (Bobby Marrow), Pass Over (Moses u/s), and actor Taalib Dibinga-Robinson who recently appeared in the Front Porch Arts Collective's production of Exception to the Rule.

About OrigiNation:

Founded in 1994 by Artistic Director Shaumba-Yandje Dibinga, OrigiNation, Incorporated is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that produces innovative and dynamic performing arts programs which motivate, challenge, and inspire youth to be the best they can be. We offer quality dance, theater arts, and African history education. Special emphasis is placed on teaching young people between the ages of 2 through 18 the importance of self-respect, health, nutrition, education, self-esteem, and the extent of African influences on various contemporary art forms. Every year, we serve close to 150 young people through our on-site programs and an additional 1,500 youth through our off-site programs. We provide the youth of all levels with training in multiple dance forms, public speaking, and martial arts. OrigiNation also implements special initiatives to raise our students' awareness about pertinent social issues and to facilitate their development into well-rounded, productive citizens within their families

