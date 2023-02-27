Government of Canada supports initiative to develop East End of Montréal's economy

The Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal (CCEM) receives $370,000 in financial assistance from CED to mobilize the community and structure economic development in the eastern part of the island.

MONTRÉAL, QC, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Supporting community stakeholders in their efforts to mobilize, reflect, and commit to action contributes to economic development in Quebec's regions. That is why the Honourable Pascale St–Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED, accompanied by Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing), today announced a non-repayable contribution of $370,000 for the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal. This CED support will enable the chamber of commerce to implement an initiative to enhance economic activity in the eastern part of the island.

The CCEM is the quintessential federating partner to mobilize key players and implement a shared vision for development. Its initiative aims to nurture dozens of promising projects to foster transformation in the area and ensure the development of a diverse, innovative, and inclusive economy. Projects will grow out of a development agreement for the East End of Montréal with economic, social, and environmental components, signed by local stakeholders who will act as project leads.

Our government's mission is to guide the country's organizations and regions towards the economy of the future and help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to develop the assets specific to Quebec's different regions, such as here in the East End of Montréal. Leveraging these assets is essential in ensuring an inclusive recovery and creating good jobs in all our communities.

Quotes

"The initiative being undertaken by the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal is excellent news for economic development in the eastern part of the island. It will make it possible to mobilize development stakeholders around a shared vision and generate promising structural projects. I am delighted that our government is supporting such a unifying project that will help put the winning conditions in place to develop, structure, and diversify the East End of Montréal's economy."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion (Housing)

"Vital communities are a priority for our government. Organizations such as the Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal are constantly launching initiatives to showcase their community, to the benefit of all Canadians. The residents of the East End of Montréal can and must be proud, as am I, of such a positive impact on their region. CED's support will make it possible to accelerate economic recovery in the East End of Montréal, one that is green, participative, and inclusive."

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Member of Parliament for Brome–Missisquoi, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for CED

"We thank the Government of Canada for its support and confidence in our ability to mobilize economic, social, and environmental players in the area. With this funding, we intend to demonstrate the level of dynamism that is already present and give wings to projects with positive impacts for our region. We are eager to work with the business community in the East End of Montréal and any individuals or organizations who want to join forces with us. We are confident that by working from a position of close collaboration, we will, through this initiative, make a significant contribution to economic growth and strengthen our region's prosperity."

Jean-Denis Charest, President and Chief Executive Officer, Chambre de commerce de l'Est de Montréal

Quick facts

The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow CED on social media

Consult CED's news

SOURCE Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions