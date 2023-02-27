Navy Federal Launches Member Strategy Office

Navy Federal Credit Union announced today the launch of a new Member Strategy Office as part of its continued commitment to provide outstanding member service. Navy Federal is regularly recognized for its dedication to member service and is a leader in Customer Experience. The Member Strategy Office will help usher in the next phase of Navy Federal's member centricity evolution.

The Member Strategy Office will be led by Annie Sebastian as Chief Member Strategy Officer. Sebastian has 15 years of experience with Navy Federal, leading data, products, operations and digital. Her new team will focus on further aligning data, product, and channel strategy, enabling Navy Federal to respond to members' evolving needs faster.

"The needs and expectations of our members change rapidly in a digital world and as the world's largest credit union, we have to be prepared to change with them," said Annie Sebastian, Chief Member Strategy Officer at Navy Federal. "I'm honored to be selected for this role, and my team and I are excited to serve in this transformation journey. We always strive to know our members and make their financial well-being our mission, and this new organization better positions us to achieve that vision."

"As a not-for-profit credit union serving the military, veterans and their families, our members are owners, not just customers," said Mary McDuffie, Navy Federal President and Chief Executive Officer. "The Member Strategy Office gives us an all-inclusive view as to what our members want and need, all while providing award-winning service."

