The Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is forecast to grow by $39289.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.01% during the forecast period

Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the medical equipment maintenance market and is forecast to grow by $39289.7 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.01% during the forecast period. Our report on the medical equipment maintenance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising focus on preventive maintenance of medical equipment, growing demand for medical equipment maintenance from low-budget healthcare facilities, and government regulations on rising healthcare expenditure.

The medical equipment maintenance market is segmented as below:

By Type

Healthcare systems

Pharmaceutical diagnostics

Others

By End-user

Public sector organizations

Private sector organizations

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the increasing adoption of advanced medical technologies in emerging countries as one of the prime reasons driving the medical equipment maintenance market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing market penetration in emerging countries and increasing prevalence of diseases will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the medical equipment maintenance market covers the following areas:

Medical equipment maintenance market sizing

Medical equipment maintenance market forecast

Medical equipment maintenance market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading medical equipment maintenance market vendors that include Agfa Gevaert NV, AlphaSource Group, Althea Group S.p.A., Aramark, B Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corp., Canon Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Edwards Lifesciences Corp., FUJIFILM Corp., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., HOYA Corp., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Stryker Corp., and Terumo Group. Also, the medical equipment maintenance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

