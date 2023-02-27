Veterinary Information Network Names Dr. Brennan McKenzie the Winner of the 2022 VIN Veritas Award

DAVIS, Calif., Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary Information Network (VIN), a worldwide veterinary community is pleased to announce the winner of the 2nd Annual VIN Veritas Award.

The VIN Veritas Award was founded in 2021 in response to efforts of two veterinarians, Steve Valeika and J. Scott Weese, to provide the VIN Community and the world with timely, accurate information about the epidemiology of COVID-19.

However, the importance of the pursuit of scientific accuracy is not limited to understanding one virus.

The VIN Veritas Award – from the Latin for truth – honors those who serve science and truth through courage and integrity.

The winner of the 2022 VIN Veritas Award is Brennan McKenzie, VMD, MS (Physiology and Behavioral Biology), MS (Epidemiology). Dr. McKenzie is a small animal practitioner, instructor in evidence-based medicine, and author of the Skeptvet blog who has long been admired by colleagues for his dedication to promoting evidence-based veterinary medicine.

The VIN Veritas award is bestowed annually upon colleague(s) who demonstrate extraordinary courage and integrity in the service of science and truth. Nominations are solicited from veterinary colleagues, with a committee choosing the honoree(s) each year.

A call for nominations for VIN Veritas awardees will be distributed in the fall of each year.

Founded in 1991 by Paul D. Pion, DVM, DACVIM (Cardiology) and Duncan Ferguson, VMD, PhD, the Veterinary Information Network (VIN) is a member-supported, online service for veterinarians and veterinary students. With over 94,000 members worldwide, VIN provides advertising-free community, content, tools, resources, and continuing education for the veterinary profession.

