CVC Credit successfully prices first new CLO of 2023

Apidos XLIII (43) is the first new issue CLO priced by CVC's $38 billion global Credit platform in 2023

CVC Credit is pleased to announce that it has priced Apidos XLIII (43), a Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") fund totalling c.$500m (c.€ 470m), arranged by Deutsche Bank.

Apidos XLIII is the first new CLO priced by CVC Credit's transatlantic performing credit platform this year and will increase CVC Credit's global AUM to over $38 billion (€36 billion). The transaction was structured with a five-year reinvestment period that was oversubscribed by both existing and new investors even as market conditions remain challenging. Apidos XLIII continues the momentum from 2022, during which seven new CLOs were issued last year, which together total nearly $3.4bn (c.€3.2bn).

Cary Ho, Partner and Global Head of CLO origination for Performing Credit at CVC Credit, said: "We're proud to have priced Apidos XLIII following what was a volatile capital markets environment in 2022, characterized by a more pronounced focus on credit risk, recessionary concerns, rising inflation and interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty. CVC Credit's latest CLO pricing reflects the continued demand from investors seeking attractive investment opportunities in performing credit, while looking to realize the upside performance of our portfolios."

Gretchen Bergstresser, Managing Partner and Global Head of Performing Credit at CVC Credit, said: "We are really excited about the compelling opportunities ahead for Performing Credit in 2023, and we would like to thank all our investors for their continued support. Our team will continue to maintain a strong focus on credit selectivity amid today's heightened borrower risk and elevated inflationary environment."

As with previous CVC Credit CLOs, Apidos XLIII is primarily comprised of broadly syndicated First Lien Senior Secured Loans.

About CVC Credit

CVC Credit is the credit management business of CVC. CVC Credit is a global credit asset manager with offices in the U.S. and Europe, more than 60 investment professionals and €36 billion assets under management. The platform seeks to generate for its investors attractive risk-adjusted returns on capital throughout the credit cycle. CVC Credit has built a diverse business which creates significant synergies across its investment strategies. For further information about CVC Credit please visit: https://www.cvc.com/credit/overview. Follow us on LinkedIn.

