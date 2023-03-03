Material Solutions for Wastewater and Environmental Service Professionals Following WWETT 2023
Interstate Advanced Materials highlights wastewater and environmental service material solutions for WWETT 2023.
Interstate Advanced Materials supplies a wide selection of materials tailored to the wastewater and environmental service industries.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interstate Advanced Materials features material solutions for the wastewater and environmental service industries following the Water & Wastewater Equipment, Treatment, & Transport Show (WWETT) in Indianapolis that took place from February 20th to February 23rd. As the world’s largest annual trade show for wastewater and environmental service professionals, WWETT combines educational sessions, networking opportunities, and the latest technology all in one event.
Interstate Advanced Materials supplies a wide selection of materials tailored to the wastewater and environmental service industries. In the industrial vacuuming and water transportation fields, Excelon PVC Laboratory & Vacuum Tubing provides a flexible, durable alternative to both latex and silicone tubing. The material’s smooth inner bore prevents buildup and helps expedite cleaning. Excelon PVC Laboratory & Vacuum Tubing exhibits high heat and pressure resistance of up to 27” Hg at 140°F.
Interstate Advanced Materials additionally serves the wastewater and environmental service industries with Excelprene Industrial Grade Tubing. Excelprene features excellent resistance to corrosion and abrasion and can operate from -75°F to 275°F without issue. Excelprene offers extended service life in many applications including wastewater sampling, window washing systems, and vacuum systems.
Excelon Excelthane Tubing is favored by wastewater and environmental service industry specialists for its flexibility, abrasion resistance, and high tear strength. Translucent Excelthane is a preferred alternative to rubber tubing in the -100°F to 200°F temperature range. With exceptional resistance to fuels, oils, and greases, Excelthane is well-suited for grease handling, sewer cleaning, and other fluid transfer and dispensing applications.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to partnering with wastewater and environmental service industry professionals on how to best utilize their materials for future projects. The company remains committed to helping builders and industry specialists to have a greater understanding of the benefits of plastic and other composite materials.
