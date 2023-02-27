GSB GOLD STANDARD CORPORATION CELEBRATES COURT VICTORY IN CASE AGAINST GOOGLE AND GODADDY
GSB's efforts before the competent courts in connection with the BehindMLM.com website have been a long journey, which GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG has pursued with determination and perseverance.”BERLIN, GERMANY, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG, of Düsseldorf, Federal Republic of Germany, is pleased to announce a significant court victory, in GSB v. Google, et al. The decision, handed down by Judge J. Machelle Sweeting (New York State Supreme Court, Court Order: 160880-2022) on February 23, 2023, represent a major milestone in our ongoing efforts to hold the individuals hiding behind the BehindMLM.com shield liable for their intentional efforts to tarnish the GSB name with false and defamatory accusations.
Here you can see the court decision of the New York State Supreme Court, by Judge J. Machelle Sweeting: https://s3.eu-central-1.amazonaws.com/image.dtz/uploads/Court_Order_160880-2022_by_Hon._J._Machelle_Sweeting_-_N.Y._State_Supreme_Court.jpg
The ruling is the result of months of hard work and dedication by Warren Law Group. Led by Daniel Podhaskie, lead counsel on the case, their tireless efforts and unwavering commitment to our cause has paid off in a big way, and we could not be more grateful for their contributions.
GSB’s efforts against Google surrounding the BehindMLM.com website have been a long and challenging journey, but it is one that GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG have pursued with determination and perseverance. Throughout this process, we have remained focused on our ultimate goal of vindicating the GSB name. We are thrilled that the court has recognized the strength of our case and has ruled in our favor.
The victory is not just a win for GSB, but for all those who are innocently defamed by culprits hiding behind their website shields of anonymity. We hope that this ruling will serve as a beacon of hope for others who are committed to similar strategies.
The GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG would like to thank its supporters who have accompanied it on this journey. Their unwavering support has been an inspiration to GSB, says a recent press release, without which this victory would not have been possible.
GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG will continue to work hard to ensure that the GSB brand is well received by all trusted partners. GSB is aware that there is still a lot of work ahead of the lawyers, but all the GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG law firms commissioned are more confident than ever that the goal of a safe internet will be achieved for the benefit of all users.
Josip Heit, Chairman of the Board of GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG, would like to take this opportunity to thank all partners once again for their support and looks forward to providing further information to all partners in the coming weeks and months.
