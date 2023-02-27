Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority Seeking Public Input on Community Engagement Efforts

Feedback is essential to helping the Authority plan for the distribution of federal monies to expand broadband in unserved/underserved areas of PA

Harrisburg, PA – Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (Authority) Executive Director Brandon Carson is asking Pennsylvanians to provide input on the stakeholder engagement process for developing two plans: the State Digital Equity Plan and the Commonwealth’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Five-Year Action Plan.

The two-week public comment period begins today, February 27, and ends Friday, March 10.

After the public comment period closes, the Authority will host two meetings on March 16 to discuss updates to the plan based on feedback received:

11:00AM Meeting in person and virtual attendance

Keystone Building, Keystone Desert Room, 400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA, 17120

Keystone Building, Keystone Desert Room, 400 North Street, Harrisburg, PA, 17120 6:00PM Meeting virtual attendance only

“The Authority understands that different users have different needs, barriers, and preferences for engagement,” said Authority Executive Director Carson. “Feedback on our stakeholder engagement strategy and developing partnerships with communities, organizations, and individuals who are already doing this work is essential to our success.”

The State Digital Equity Stakeholder Engagement Plan will focus on engaging eight primary populations required through federal guidance – aging individuals, incarcerated individuals, veterans, individuals with disabilities, English learners, individuals with low levels of literacy, individuals who are members of an ethnic or racial minority, or individuals living in rural areas – to offer achievable objectives, and measurable outcomes.

The plan can be viewed on the Authority’s website and includes:

Two digital equity roundtable discussions

Community surveys

Participation by the Authority in community events

In-person community conversations held around the Commonwealth

Measurable outcomes

In addition to the plan, the Authority will identify a specific number of stakeholders to form a Digital Equity Stakeholder Engagement Panel to help inform and guide the implementation of the plan.

Too many communities lack access to high-speed internet, and many more cannot afford it or do not know how to use it. This creates a divide between those who have internet access and those who do not. From day one, Governor Shapiro has said extending and expanding access to broadband across the commonwealth and making connection more reliable and affordable is a top priority of the Shapiro Administration. As part of the Digital Equity Act, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration received $2.75 billion to establish three grant programs that promote digital inclusion and equity to ensure that all individuals and communities have the skills, technology, and capacity needed to fully benefit from our digital economy.

The State Digital Equity Planning Grant program, through which the Authority received $1.6 million, will be used to develop a statewide Digital Equity Plan. Stakeholder and community engagement efforts are paramount to the development and ultimate success of the Authority’s planning efforts.

Digital equity is also a core component of the BEAD program and the Authority’s Five-Year Action Plan will incorporate digital equity and inclusion needs, goals, and implementation strategy.

The Authority is charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state monies for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of the Commonwealth.

