Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Feb. 27

9 a.m. Speak at Utah National Board Certified Teachers event

Location: Copper Room, East Senate Building

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

12 p.m. Host state employee town hall

Location: Virtual meeting

1:30 p.m. Speak at Hinckley Institute of Politics

Location: Hinckley Institute of Politics, University of Utah Campus

2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Feb. 28

11:30 a.m. Speak at Women’s Tech Council SheTech event

Location: Mountain America Expo Center

MEDIA ACCESS

1 p.m. Speak at Association of Corporate Growth Deal Source Summit

Location: Pendry Hotel, Park City

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson

Location: Speaker’s Office

6 p.m. Join “Direct link” rural radio program

Location: Virtual meeting

7:15 p.m. Host Facebook Live town hall

Location: Virtual meeting

Wednesday, March 1

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership

Location: Virtual meeting

10:30 a.m. Greet Unified Sports students

Location: Gold Room

10:45 a.m. Review bills

Location: Rampton Room

1:20 p.m. Meet with Anton Seeber, CEO, High Technology Industries SpA

Location: Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Review bills

Location: Rampton Room

Thursday, March 2

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership

Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room

10 a.m. Speak at Stanford’s Hoover Institution

Location: Virtual meeting

MEDIA ACCESS

11 a.m. Meet with legislators

Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Speak at Period Project press conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

3:30 p.m. Review bills

Location: Rampton Room

Friday, March 3 – Last day of the 2023 General Session

10:45 a.m. Review bills

Location: Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Interview with Deseret News

Location: Gold Room

3:15 p.m. Interview with KUER

Location: Gold Room

7 p.m. Host cabinet and staff dinner

Location: Utah State Capitol

9 p.m. Hold end-of-session news conference and media interviews

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Feb. 27

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11 a.m. Host Bears Ears National Monument discussion

Location: Rampton Room

12 p.m. Host state employee town hall

Location: Virtual meeting

1:30 p.m. Meet with Department of Health and Human Services leadership

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with Mountain Heights Academy students

Location: Governor’s Reception

Tuesday, Feb. 28

9 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson

Location: Speaker’s Office

Wednesday, March 1

7:50 a.m. Meet with Sen. Evan Vickers and Rep. Mike Schultz

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership

Location: Virtual meeting

10:45 a.m. Bill review

Location: Rampton Room

2 p.m. Bill review

Location: Rampton Room

4 p.m. Meet with the Grand Mufti of Azerbaijan

Location: Gold Room

Thursday, March 2

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership

Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room

11 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

1:30 p.m. Speak at Period Project press conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

3:30 p.m. Review bills

Location: Rampton Room

Friday, March 3

10:45 a.m. Review bills

Location: Governor’s Office

7 p.m. Host cabinet and staff dinner

Location: Utah State Capitol

9 p.m. Hold end-of-session news conference and media interviews

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY



###