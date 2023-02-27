Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Feb. 27
9 a.m. Speak at Utah National Board Certified Teachers event
Location: Copper Room, East Senate Building
9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
12 p.m. Host state employee town hall
Location: Virtual meeting
1:30 p.m. Speak at Hinckley Institute of Politics
Location: Hinckley Institute of Politics, University of Utah Campus
2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Feb. 28
11:30 a.m. Speak at Women’s Tech Council SheTech event
Location: Mountain America Expo Center
MEDIA ACCESS
1 p.m. Speak at Association of Corporate Growth Deal Source Summit
Location: Pendry Hotel, Park City
4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: Speaker’s Office
6 p.m. Join “Direct link” rural radio program
Location: Virtual meeting
7:15 p.m. Host Facebook Live town hall
Location: Virtual meeting
Wednesday, March 1
8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership
Location: Virtual meeting
10:30 a.m. Greet Unified Sports students
Location: Gold Room
10:45 a.m. Review bills
Location: Rampton Room
1:20 p.m. Meet with Anton Seeber, CEO, High Technology Industries SpA
Location: Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Review bills
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, March 2
9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership
Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
10 a.m. Speak at Stanford’s Hoover Institution
Location: Virtual meeting
MEDIA ACCESS
11 a.m. Meet with legislators
Location: Rampton Room
1:30 p.m. Speak at Period Project press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
3:30 p.m. Review bills
Location: Rampton Room
Friday, March 3 – Last day of the 2023 General Session
10:45 a.m. Review bills
Location: Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Interview with Deseret News
Location: Gold Room
3:15 p.m. Interview with KUER
Location: Gold Room
7 p.m. Host cabinet and staff dinner
Location: Utah State Capitol
9 p.m. Hold end-of-session news conference and media interviews
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Feb. 27
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11 a.m. Host Bears Ears National Monument discussion
Location: Rampton Room
12 p.m. Host state employee town hall
Location: Virtual meeting
1:30 p.m. Meet with Department of Health and Human Services leadership
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with Mountain Heights Academy students
Location: Governor’s Reception
Tuesday, Feb. 28
9 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisors
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson
Location: Speaker’s Office
Wednesday, March 1
7:50 a.m. Meet with Sen. Evan Vickers and Rep. Mike Schultz
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership
Location: Virtual meeting
10:45 a.m. Bill review
Location: Rampton Room
2 p.m. Bill review
Location: Rampton Room
4 p.m. Meet with the Grand Mufti of Azerbaijan
Location: Gold Room
Thursday, March 2
9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership
Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
11 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
1:30 p.m. Speak at Period Project press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
3:30 p.m. Review bills
Location: Rampton Room
Friday, March 3
10:45 a.m. Review bills
Location: Governor’s Office
7 p.m. Host cabinet and staff dinner
Location: Utah State Capitol
9 p.m. Hold end-of-session news conference and media interviews
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
