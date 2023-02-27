Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Feb. 27 

9 a.m. Speak at Utah National Board Certified Teachers event 

Location: Copper Room, East Senate Building 

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

12 p.m. Host state employee town hall 

Location: Virtual meeting 

1:30 p.m. Speak at Hinckley Institute of Politics

Location: Hinckley Institute of Politics, University of Utah Campus 

2:30 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Feb. 28 

11:30 a.m. Speak at Women’s Tech Council SheTech event

Location: Mountain America Expo Center 

MEDIA ACCESS

1 p.m. Speak at Association of Corporate Growth Deal Source Summit 

Location: Pendry Hotel, Park City 

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson 

Location: Speaker’s Office 

6 p.m. Join “Direct link” rural radio program

Location: Virtual meeting 

7:15 p.m. Host Facebook Live town hall

Location: Virtual meeting 

Wednesday, March 1   

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10:30 a.m. Greet Unified Sports students 

Location: Gold Room 

10:45 a.m. Review bills

Location: Rampton Room 

1:20 p.m. Meet with Anton Seeber, CEO, High Technology Industries SpA

Location: Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Review bills

Location: Rampton Room 

Thursday, March 2  

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership

Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room 

10 a.m. Speak at Stanford’s Hoover Institution

Location: Virtual meeting 

MEDIA ACCESS

11 a.m. Meet with legislators

Location: Rampton Room 

1:30 p.m. Speak at Period Project press conference 

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

3:30 p.m. Review bills

Location: Rampton Room 

Friday, March 3 – Last day of the 2023 General Session 

10:45 a.m. Review bills 

Location: Governor’s Office 

3 p.m. Interview with Deseret News 

Location: Gold Room 

3:15 p.m. Interview with KUER

Location: Gold Room

7 p.m. Host cabinet and staff dinner 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

9 p.m. Hold end-of-session news conference and media interviews 

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Feb. 27 – March 3, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Feb. 27 

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11 a.m. Host Bears Ears National Monument discussion

Location: Rampton Room

12 p.m. Host state employee town hall 

Location: Virtual meeting

1:30 p.m. Meet with Department of Health and Human Services leadership

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with Mountain Heights Academy students

Location: Governor’s Reception

Tuesday, Feb. 28

9 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisors

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson 

Location: Speaker’s Office

Wednesday, March 1

7:50 a.m. Meet with Sen. Evan Vickers and Rep. Mike Schultz

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10:45 a.m. Bill review 

Location: Rampton Room

2 p.m. Bill review 

Location: Rampton Room

4 p.m. Meet with the Grand Mufti of Azerbaijan

Location: Gold Room

Thursday, March 2

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership

Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room 

11 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

1:30 p.m. Speak at Period Project press conference 

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

3:30 p.m. Review bills

Location: Rampton Room 

Friday, March 3 

10:45 a.m. Review bills

Location: Governor’s Office

7 p.m. Host cabinet and staff dinner 

Location: Utah State Capitol 

9 p.m. Hold end-of-session news conference and media interviews 

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

###

