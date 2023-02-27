Iowans Invited to Nominate Conservation Leaders for the 2023 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 27, 2023) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon invite Iowans to nominate individuals or families in their communities for the 2023 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award.

To be considered for inclusion at the 2023 awards ceremony held at the Iowa State Fair, nominations will be accepted through Monday, May 1, 2023.

Farmers and landowners who invest in conservation and water quality practices and incorporate best management practices into their farming operations to improve and protect the state’s natural resources are eligible for the award. Awardees must also actively serve as leaders in the Iowa agriculture community.

“Iowa farmers have a strong record of conservation and improving water quality. They understand that our land feeds and fuels the world, and provides future generations with the same opportunity,” said Gov. Kim Reynolds. “The 2023 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards serve as a reminder to celebrate the work our farmers do to preserve our state’s deep farming tradition.”

“Our dedicated farm families work year after year to protect our soil and improve water quality with proven conservation practices and their important work should be recognized,” said Secretary Naig. “These families lead by example and encourage others to adopt similar conservation practices, all of which moves us closer to achieving our Iowa Nutrient Reduction Strategy goals.”

“We are grateful for these leaders who have gone above and beyond to implement sustainable conservation practices and show their commitment to protecting our natural resources,” said Director Lyon. “We are thrilled to honor them and recognize that their work will have a positive impact on generations of Iowans. Their efforts do not go unnoticed.”

An appointed committee representing conservation and agricultural groups will review the nominations and select the winners. The recipients will be recognized on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at the Iowa State Fair. Gov. Reynolds, Lt. Gov. Gregg, Secretary Naig and Director Lyon will present the winners with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award and a sign sponsored by Bayer.

Since the creation of the award in 2012, 738 farm families have been recognized. The nomination form and a list of previous awardees can be found on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website.