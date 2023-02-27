Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market sees significant growth in size and share, according to AMR

Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market

DTP Vaccine was valued at $4,758.8 million in 2019, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for the 𝐝𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚, 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐬 (𝐃𝐓𝐏) 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 was valued at $4,758.8 million in 2019, and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period to reach a value of $7,054.4 million by 2027. The Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) vaccine is a combination vaccine that protects against three serious bacterial infections: diphtheria, pertussis (whooping cough), and tetanus (lockjaw). These infections can cause severe illness, and in some cases, can be fatal, especially in infants and young children.

The DTP vaccine is typically given to children as part of the routine childhood immunization schedule, usually at 2, 4, and 6 months of age, with booster shots given at 15-18 months and 4-6 years of age. The vaccine contains small, harmless pieces of the bacteria that cause diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus, which stimulate the body's immune system to produce protective antibodies. DTP refers to diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis. Vaccines used for DTP are immunization drugs initially administered at the age of two to produce acquired immunity against DTP (Diphtheria, Tetanus, and Pertussis). Since 1974, DTP vaccines have been part of the Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) vaccination schedule. DTP as a standalone vaccine has been declined substantially. Rise in demand for tetravalent and subsequently pentavalent combination vaccines has principally contributed to this shift. The increased combination product demand has largely been led by GAVI (Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations) funding for other DTP-containing vaccines.

𝐃𝐢𝐩𝐡𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚, 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐬 (𝐃𝐓𝐏) 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬



1. By Product Type: The Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market Report categorizes DTP vaccines into three product types:

• DTaP vaccines: These vaccines are designed for children and protect against diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus.

• TD vaccines: These vaccines protect against diphtheria and tetanus and are typically given as a booster to adults.

• Tdap vaccines: These vaccines protect against diphtheria, pertussis, and tetanus and are given as a booster to adolescents and adults.

2. By Age Group: The Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market Report analyzes the market based on two age groups:

• Adult: This segment includes individuals aged 18 years and above.

• Pediatrics: This segment includes children under the age of 18.

3. By End User: The Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market Report identifies three primary end users of DTP vaccines:

• Hospitals: These are medical facilities that provide a wide range of services, including vaccination.

• Clinics: These are healthcare facilities that offer medical services, including vaccinations, on an outpatient basis.

• Vaccination Centers: These are specialized facilities that focus on providing vaccination services.

4. By Region: The Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) Vaccine Market Report examines the DTP vaccine market across four major regions:

• North America: This region includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

• Europe: This region includes Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the rest of Europe.

• Asia-Pacific: This region includes Japan, China, Australia, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific.

• LAMEA: This region includes Brazil, South Africa, and the rest of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐓𝐏 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠

1. AJ VACCINES

2. BIONET-ASIA

3. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (GSK)

4. JOHNSON & JOHNSON

5. MASSBIOLOGICS

6. MEIJI HOLDINGS

7. (KM BIOLOGICS

8. MERCK & CO.

9. PANACEA BIOTEC

10. SANOFI

11. SERUM INSTITUTE OF INDIA

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

1. What is the current market size of the Diphtheria, Pertussis, and Tetanus (DTP) vaccine?

2. What factors are driving the growth of the DTP vaccine market?

3. Which product types of DTP vaccines are expected to witness the highest demand in the market?

4. How is the DTP vaccine market segmented by age group and end user?

5. Which region is expected to dominate the DTP vaccine market during the forecast period?

6. What are the major challenges faced by the DTP vaccine market?

7. Who are the key players operating in the DTP vaccine market?

8. What is the expected growth rate of the DTP vaccine market during the forecast period?

9. What are the government initiatives and policies promoting DTP vaccination programs?

10. How has the COVID-19 pandemic affected the DTP vaccine market?

