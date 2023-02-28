GameSafe.ai Launches to Protect Kids While Gaming with Public Safety Expert and Child Psychologist Support
GameSafe.ai provides a comprehensive solution for parents who want to ensure their children are protected while playing popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.”PROVO, UT, USA, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GameSafe.ai Launches with Support from Public Safety Expert Sean Bair and Child Psychologist Dr. Lisa Strohman
GameSafe.ai, a software company specializing in child protection solutions, has officially launched its platform to help parents protect their children while playing online games. The GameSafe.ai software is now available for popular gaming platforms such as Roblox and Minecraft on PC computers. The team behind GameSafe.ai includes former police officer and CEO Sean Bair, as well as renowned child psychologist Dr. Lisa Strohman, who serves as COO.
As a child psychologist specializing in online child safety, I understand the importance of keeping children safe while they explore the online world, said Dr. Strohman. GameSafe.ai provides a comprehensive solution for parents who want to ensure their children are protected while playing popular games like Roblox and Minecraft.
As a former police officer and crime analyst, I know the dangers that children can face in the online world, added Bair. As a father myself, I know how important it is to keep our children safe. With the rise of online gaming, it is more important than ever to have the right tools to protect our children from predators who use these gaming chats to target them.
The GameSafe.ai platform includes a range of features that allow parents to monitor and manage their child's online gaming activity. With GameSafe.ai, parents can set custom safety features, view chat history, and receive mobile alerts if their child encounters suspicious or potentially harmful content or activities while gaming.
GameSafe.ai is committed to providing parents with the best tools to keep their children safe in the gaming world, said Bair. We understand the risks associated with online gaming and are dedicated to providing the most effective solution to protect children.
To learn more about the GameSafe.ai software and how it can help protect your children, please visit gamesafe.ai today.
