Africa, Australia and New Zealand Dewatering Pumps Industry To Grow At CAGR of 8.7% And Reach $520 Million by 2028 [ 280 Pages Report]

The Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market is gaining significant traction due to the increased demand for efficient pumps in the region. Dewatering pumps are used for the removal of water from a flooded area or for the diversion of groundwater away from a construction site. In addition, the ongoing development of infrastructure in the region is also driving the demand for dewatering pumps.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market by Type and Application: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market size accounted for $303.7 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $520.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027. Dewatering pumps pump out the excess water and maintain the water level in underground construction, mining or wastewater treatment sites. Dewatering process has various advantages in construction and mining process. For example, it helps the soil to firm up and make it stable, further making it suitable for construction.

The Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market is segmented into different types such as submersible pumps, centrifugal pumps, and others. Among these, the submersible pumps segment holds a major share in the market, attributed to its wide range of applications in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The centrifugal pumps segment is expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period due to its high efficiency and low power consumption.

The increasing construction activities in the region are propelling the demand for dewatering pumps. The demand is further driven by the increasing awareness among the people regarding the importance of proper drainage systems. Moreover, government initiatives in the region to promote the use of dewatering pumps are further contributing to the growth of the market.

The Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market is competitive with the presence of several international and regional players. The market is expected to witness a higher growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing demand for efficient pumps in the region. The key players operating in the market are Grundfos, Xylem, Franklin Electric, Pentair, KSB, and Flowserve, among others.

In conclusion, the Africa, Australia and New Zealand dewatering pumps market is likely to witness a substantial growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for efficient pumps in the region. The market is expected to witness a higher growth rate with the increasing construction activities in the region. Additionally, the increasing awareness among the people regarding the importance of proper drainage systems is also driving the demand for dewatering pumps.



