THE DINING DIVAS FRANCHISE TO LAUNCH A NEW SERIES ‘DESTINATIONS’ SLATED TO AIR ON THE TRAVEL CHANNEL 2023
The highly successful “Dining Divas” franchise is spinning off a hot new series called ‘Destinations’ slated to air on the Travel Channel 4th quarter of 2023.
"Dining Divas is educational, with a HINT of fashion and a DASH of personality which BAKES the best foodie and lifestyle tv show on the planet."”FT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Dining Divas? Beyonce says it best... "Divas are the female version of a hustler". The Dining Divas are a group of boss women who know what they want and go after it. Each Diva is successful in her own right. These dynamic ladies have come together in the name of women empowerment and collaboration to elevate together through unique experiences curated around amazing cuisine, exotic destinations and posh dining experiences.
— Christine Curran - Founder
This new series kicked off Episode 1 in the San Diego & Palm Springs California area. The Divas filmed at the ‘Bellagio Garden’ mansion Desert Oasis Getaways property in Indio California where Instagram Celebrity Chef Brik whipped up some of his specialty dishes. The Wellness CBD truck stopped by to deliver some healthy treats. The owner, Rick Anson, indulged in the cuisine with the Divas. They ended the evening with an after party that included the members of the World’s largest travel club, Club Seacret. Dean Apple, the Magician entertained the guests. These boss ladies enjoyed sites of California by taking the Joshua Tree Jeep tour through Virgin Experience Gifts and indulged in the history by dining at the iconic Melyvn’s restaurant in Palm Springs.
The second half of the California trip the ladies had a girls night out at Madam Bonnie’s speakeasy lounge. They enjoyed the spacious Good Life Resorts property in San Diego boasting a beautiful private beach that can host up to 100 guests. A ladies night took place at the posh Zama restaurant in downtown where the Divas tasted and sipped on Naked Diablo Tequila cocktails.
Spirit Airlines flew the team across the country in style with their newly enhanced cabin featuring fast onboard Wi-Fi and upgraded Big Front Seat® options. Spirit serves 90+ destinations across the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. Spirit Airlines serves 58 domestic destinations and 33 international destinations in 17 countries. Party bus service was brought to you by Plush Transportation. Exotic cars for the shoot were provided by SD Cruising Rentals where it’s not just a rental, it’s an experience. This episode is brought to you by CBD Wellness IQ and Naked Diablo Tequila.
CBD Wellness IQ provides premium CBD based products from the #1 nano CBD roll on for muscles and joints to your daily dose of CBD in tasty gummies. Daily stress takes a toll on the body and mind, which is why Wellness CBD made it their mission to help you restore balance from within with natural plant based healing. The sister company, CBD Brain IQ has developed the Dining Divas, a personalized drink, a best-selling brain boost with a lineup of powerful nutrients clinically studied to help protect circulation in your brain, boost mental connectivity, sharpness, and sustained focus. The Dining Divas CBD Brain IQ will be available to purchase on their app soon.
Naked Diablo Tequila created world class premium tequilas partnered with the most awarded tequila distillery in Mexico. They acquire the best agaves from the region of Tequila from the highlands and lowlands of Jalisco with the natural volcanic spring water that flows through the distillery. This smooth spirit offers eight different flavors to choose from. From traditional tequilas like Blanco, Reposado and Añejo to Extra Añejo, a vintage which is aged three years or Blanco Extra Strength which is a Complex, long and wonderfully smooth ABV 55% as well as Cinnamon, Coffee and Vanilla flavored Resposados. Naked Diablo Tequilas are diverse and provide something for everyone's palette.
To keep up with all things ‘Dining Divas’ download their app in the Google or Apple Store.
For more information and all media inquiries, please contact the Executive Producer, Christine Curran | divadynastytv@gmail.com | (954) 865-7813 | www.DiningDivastv.com
Additional Information:
Dining Divas is led by founder and CEO Christine Curran also known as the ‘Spicy Diva’. Christine was dubbed ‘Entertainment Guru’ for her 18+ plus years as a model, actress, tv host, talent agent, event planner and tv producer. You can see all of Christine’s experience at www.ChristineCurran.com. This episode is co-produced by Aaron Madariaga.
For this episode, Curran will be bringing along this cast of co-hosts:
Rhonda Morris, the ‘Travel Diva’, is a top female leader in the Travel industry. She has co-created a team of 2+ million people in over 40 countries with her business partner, surpassed $2 Billion in global sales, and has earned 8-figures as a lifestyle freedom entrepreneur. Morris is also a WBFF PRO Athlete and mother of three.
Adora Evans, known as the ‘Manifesting Queen’ is the author of Majestic Money and an elite Celebrity Connector. Evans has created a strategic alliance for the Dining Divas franchise with Think & Grow Rich Institute and the Napoleon Hill Foundation. You can view the first episode of this partnership on season 3 episode 4. They are currently planning a new episode slated for the ‘Destinations’ series filming May 2023 in Mexico in partnership with Epic Talks Miami.
Dana Flanagan brings over 20 years of real estate expertise, closing approximately $500 million across multiple states. She is President of International Real Estate with Wall Street Luxury, a concierge service for ultra-high net worth clients that delivers luxury real estate opportunities, marketing solutions, and vacation and destination experiences. She is a host and producer with several lifestyle and real estate TV shows airing nationally, including American Dream TV, Dining Divas, A Taste of Winter, and her listings have attracted the attention of HGTV’s House Hunters.
Michelle Maievic known as the ‘Sales Diva’ is a high ticket closer. She is a heart centered Personality Science Sales trainer & Business consultant for 15 years. With advanced degrees in both Therapy work & Business she has been blessed to help multiple Business owners scale & has personally brought in over 867 closed business transactions for dozens of industries, Equating to millions of dollars to their bottom line, using her connection & & sales programs at Out of the Box Consulting. She’s worked alongside of & partnered with fortune 500 companies & industry leaders.
Christine Curran
Diva Dynasty llc
+1 9548657813
Recap Reel of California Episode