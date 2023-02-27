Sports Optic Market Size to Reach US$ 2.6 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3% CAGR
The global sports optic market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 2.6 Billion, growing at 3% (2023-2028).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Sports Optic Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global sports optic market size reached US$ 2.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during 2023-2028.
Sports optics are devices employed to enhance sports performances by magnifying distant objects. Some commonly used sports optic devices include riflescopes, telescopes, spotting scopes, red dots, binoculars, rangefinders, protective eyewear, and trail cam, which are produced using glass, plastic, and metallic frames. They provide sharpness, clarity, portability, dim illumination, night vision, and precision aiming. They can also operate in the visible, ultraviolet (UV), and infrared (IR) ranges. Owing to these properties, sports optics are widely used in hunting, horse racing, golf, rifle shooting, and water and snow sports to enhance the viewing experience, collect information and provide accurate shooting over long distances.
Request a Free PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/sports-optic-market/requestsample
Sports Optic Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing number of sports activities, the growing population, and the surging inclination toward recreational activities among individuals. In addition, the escalating demand for protective eyewear and telescopic sports optics for water and snow sports to prevent eye infections, corneal scratches, and exposure to chemicals and saltwater while enhancing underwater visibility is contributing to the market growth.
Moreover, the introduction of three-dimensional (3D) view optics for high-resolution images of distant objects represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the widespread adoption of handheld and portable telescopes, as they are compact, lightweight, and easy to use for several activities such as hunting, bird watching, sports events, and camping is providing a positive thrust to the market growth.
Furthermore, the implementation of numerous government initiatives to encourage sports training among individuals, rising disposable incomes, rapid urbanization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.
Checkout Now : https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5106&method=2
Global Sports Optic Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Sports Optic Companies :
American Technologies Network Corp, Burris Company Inc., Bushnell Inc. (Vista Outdoor Inc.), Carl Zeiss AG, Celestron LLC (Synta Technology Corporation of Taiwan), Karl Kaps GmbH & Co. KG, Leica Camera Aktiengesellschaft, Leupold & Stevens Inc., Meopta - optika s.r.o, Nikon Corporation, Primary Arms L.L.C., Teledyne Flir LLC (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated) and Trijicon Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, distribution channel and application.
Breakup by Type:
• Telescopes
• Binoculars
• Rifle Scopes
• Rangefinders
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Online
• Offline
Breakup by Application:
• Shooting Sports
• Golf
• Water Sports
• Wheel Sports
• Snow Sports
• Horse Racing
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5106&flag=C
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse Other Reports :
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/network-optimization-services-market-size-to-reach-us-11-3-billion-globally-by-2028-at-16-2-cagr
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/india-over-the-counter-drugs-market-to-grow-at-cagr-of-16-87-during-forecast-period-2022-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/macadamia-market-report-2022-27-share-industry-research-growth-statistics-by-top-key-players-golden-macadamias-hamakua-macadamia-nut-company
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/united-states-healthcare-bpo-market-size-2022-2027-share-growth-drivers-and-opportunities
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/news/switchgear-market-size-in-india-business-growth-outlook-and-forecast-to-2022-2027
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us:
IMARC Services Private Limited.
134 N 4th St.
Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800
Anand Ranjan
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here