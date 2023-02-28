Community Celebrates Successful Home Renovation for U.S. Army Veteran with a Mission Complete Ceremony
EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes, Lowe’s Home Improvement, American Legion Post 543, American Legion Post 68, and the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) came together to complete a renovation project for Freddie Smith, a United States Army veteran who served during the Gulf War.
As a tribute to the veteran's service to our nation, Purple Heart Homes, Lowe’s, American Legion Post 543, American Legion Post 68, and the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) will be hosting a Mission Complete Ceremony on Monday, March 6th at 11:00am. The event will celebrate the veteran's service and officially welcome him home.
“To have this many great organizations, supported by Lowe’s, collaborate to assist a much deserving veteran is a great example of the community based support we try to foster for all our veterans. It’s always about community, taking care of one another, and the belief of ‘no man left behind,’” said Paul Cockerham, Purple Heart Homes Chief Development Officer.
The story of Mr. Smith's struggle to repair his home began in March of 2022 when American Legion Post 68 was informed of a local veteran's need for assistance. Hurricane Florence had caused significant damage to Mr. Smith’s home, and insurance failed to cover the damage to his flooring, underlying joists, and kitchen areas.
Members of the Legion, including Post Service Officer Lane Adrian, Post 68 member Kobe Kelley, and Post 543 Service Officer Steve Muir, surveyed the damage and prepared a detailed diagram of the necessary repairs. They reached out to Lowe's for assistance through their Hometown Heroes program. Lowe’s stepped up and provided the flooring needed for the main living areas of Mr. Smith's home.
Lowe’s then reached out to their nonprofit partner, Purple Heart Homes, to see how the organization could provide additional assistance.
Purple Heart Homes, Lowe’s, American Legion Post 543, American Legion Post 68, and the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) worked together to restore Mr. Smith’s home, so the veteran could continue aging in place with safety and accessibility.
Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for service-connected disabled veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for disabled American veterans from all eras.
Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
For more information, visit www.phhusa.org
LAYN TALLENT
