Media Advisory: Baltimore City judge to preside over Baltimore City High School Mock Trial final competition

February 27, 2023

 

Baltimore City judge to preside over Baltimore City High School Mock Trial final competition

BALTIMORE, Md. – During January and February 2023, judges from both the Circuit and District Courts, as well as attorneys, have been volunteering their time to act as judges for the Maryland Youth & The Law (MYLaw) High School Mock Trial competition. The local Baltimore City section of this competition has their Final Trial on Tuesday, February 28 at the District Court in Baltimore City (Borgerding Courthouse) to determine which school from Baltimore City will advance to the state playoffs and face schools from other circuits. All judges and attorneys involved in these competitions are volunteering their time to do so to support the education and experience for the future of the legal community.    

WHO:             Hon. Ana Hernandez, District Court in Baltimore City, presiding  
                       Students from Gilman School and City College
                       MYLaw  

WHAT:           Students portray defense or plaintiff/prosecution and are scored on their performances by judges or attorneys. The program's objectives are to (1) Further understanding of the law, court procedures, and the legal system; (2) Increase proficiency in soft skills such as listening, speaking, reading and reasoning; and (3) Heighten appreciation for academic studies as well as career consciousness of law-related professions.

WHEN:           Tuesday, February 28, at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE:         Courtroom 1, District Court in Baltimore City (Borgerding Courthouse)
                       5800 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215

NOTE:  Media are encouraged to attend this event and cover the proceedings. Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, communications@mdcourts.gov, to attend or for questions, including when and where cameras will be allowed.

