Six New Delaware Sportfish Species Records Set in 2022

Brent Wiest of Milton, captain of the Katydid, landed a state-record 21-pound 7.7-ounce, 32-inch tautog at Artificial Reef Site 11 (also known as the Redbird Reef) in the Atlantic Ocean last May 5 as one of six sportfish species for which new Delaware records were established in 2022. Submitted photo.

New state records for six fish species as caught from fresh and saltwater were established during the 2022 Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Anglers landed their record catches from a freshwater pond, the Nanticoke River and the Atlantic Ocean, where there were three saltwater state records set, including a tautog weighing almost 21½ pounds caught from a Delaware artificial reef site established by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife.

The six record catches as certified by the Division of Fish and Wildlife were:

A 7-pound 10-ounce, 30-inch chain pickerel caught March 5 at McGinnis Pond near Frederica by William Mack of Frederica while fishing from his kayak;

A 21-pound 7.7-ounce, 32-inch tautog landed May 5 at Artificial Reef Site 11 in the Atlantic Ocean by Brent Wiest of Milton fishing from and as captain of the Katydid;

A 26-pound 11.2-ounce, 35.5-inch false albacore reeled in July 8 from the Atlantic Ocean by Mike Spayd of Wyomissing, Pa., while fishing on the No Limit captained by Jon Azato;

An 89-pound 3.2-ounce, 63-inch cobia caught July 15 in the Atlantic Ocean by Scott Brooks of Hockessin while fishing on the Coughin’ captained by Jesse Coulbourn;

A 25-pound 8-ounce, 38-inch blueline tilefish landed Aug. 27 from the Atlantic Ocean by Dain Hursh of York, Pa., while fishing on the Outnumbered captained by Chris Graham; and

A 48-pound 3.2 ounce, 40.5-inch blue catfish reeled in Oct. 8 from the Nanticoke River by James Lord of Bridgeville.

For more information about Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament state records, visit de.gov/recfishing. Information about the tournament and state record fish also can be found in the 2023 Delaware Fishing Guide, which is available in printed form from license agents throughout the state.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###