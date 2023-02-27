Automated Turf Harvester Industry To Grow At CAGR of 12.6% And Reach $155.9 Billion by 2028 [ 139 Pages Report]

The Automated Turf Harvester Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. This is due to the increasing demand for turf harvesting machines and the increasing popularity of artificial turf. With the rising demand for turf harvesting machines, manufacturers are introducing new features and technologies to meet the requirements of the market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Automated Turf Harvester Market by Product Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global automated turf harvester market size is expected to reach $155,947.8 thousand in 2026, from $68,086.9 thousand in 2018, growing at a cagr of 12.6% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, the roll turf harvester segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 59.1% share of the market.

Automated turf harvesters are used for harvesting grass, turf, and other vegetation for landscaping purposes. These machines are used for a variety of tasks such as mowing, edging, cutting, and transporting turf. They are typically powered by diesel or gasoline engines and are designed to provide maximum efficiency and productivity.

The market for automated turf harvesters is expected to grow at a steady rate in the coming years due to increasing demand for turf harvesting machines and growing popularity of artificial turf. Factors such as rising concerns about the environment, increasing demand for low-maintenance and eco-friendly lawns, and rising labor costs are driving the market for automated turf harvesters.

In addition, the increasing demand for high-efficiency and low-maintenance turf harvesters is expected to drive the market in the coming years. Manufacturers are focusing on introducing new features and technologies to make their products more efficient and reliable. Some of the features that are being offered include automated mowing, automatic edging, and adjustable blades.

The market for automated turf harvesters is highly competitive, with numerous manufacturers offering their products. Some of the top manufacturers include Toro, Husqvarna, John Deere, and Simplicity. These companies are focusing on introducing new features and technologies to make their products more efficient and reliable.

To conclude, the Automated Turf Harvester Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years. The increasing demand for turf harvesting machines and the increasing popularity of artificial turf are driving the market. In addition, manufacturers are focusing on introducing new features and technologies to make their products more efficient and reliable.

