India Probiotics Market Size is Anticipated To Reach INR 7.7 Billion by 2027, Industry Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.50%
The India probiotics market size reached INR 2.6 Billion in 2021. By 2027, it will reach a value of INR 7.7 Billion, growing at 20.50% (2022-2027). The latest research study "India Probiotics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" by IMARC Group, finds that the India probiotics market reached a value of INR 2.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 7.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.50% during 2022-2027.
Probiotics refer to foods or supplements comprising living microorganisms, such as yeast and bacteria. They provide several health benefits by maintaining the body's microbial balance when ingested in sufficient quantities. These beneficial microorganisms aid in improving digestive health, strengthening the immune system, reducing the risks of type-2 diabetes, and optimizing nutrient absorption and bowel movements by regulating the growth of harmful bacteria in the digestive tract. Currently, probiotics are gaining immense traction across India as they can help address and potentially prevent gastrointestinal issues.
India Probiotics Market Trends and Drivers:
The India probiotics market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of numerous gastrointestinal disorders, including constipation, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), diarrhea, and colorectal cancer. Moreover, the growing geriatric population that is more prone to developing gastrointestinal ailments and the increasing awareness about the health advantages of probiotics have augmented the product demand.
Additionally, there has been a significant shift toward healthier food options, such as functional foods and beverages, due to the rising health consciousness among consumers. In line with this, the surging adoption of probiotics owing to escalating demand for immunity boosters, dietary supplements, and fortified food products is propelling the market growth.
Other factors, including the expanding working population, hectic lifestyles, rising consumer disposable incomes, and rapid urbanization, are also anticipated to drive the market further.
India Probiotics Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Probiotics Companies :
Epigamia (Drums Food International), Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Heritage Foods Limited, Mother Dairy Fruits and Vegetables Pvt. Ltd., Milkmantra Dairy Pvt. Ltd., Milky Mist Dairy, Nestlé India Ltd. (Nestle SA) and Yakult (Danone India Pvt. Ltd.).
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Probiotic Curd
• Probiotic Drinks
• Probiotic Yoghurt
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Convenience Stores
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Online
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North India
• West and Central India
• South India
• East India
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
