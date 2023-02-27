[Latest] Global Animation Market Size/Share Worth USD 528.8 Billion by 2030 at an 5.00% CAGR: Markets N Research (Analysis, Trends, Share, Segmentation, Background, Forecast, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

The global animation market size was valued at USD 394.6 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 394.6 billion in 2022 to USD 528.8 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period.

As per the report titled "Animation Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offerings (Software, Services), By Product Type (2D Animation, 3D Animation, Motion graphics, Stop Motion and Other), By Industry (Direct, Education, Media and Entertainment, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Healthcare and Others), and Regional Forecasts, 2023-2030" observes that the market size in 2022 stood at USD 394.6 billion and USD 528.8 billion in 2030. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period.

Animation Market Analysis:

The main factors propelling the market growth are the rise of the media and entertainment sector, the expansion of the communications and technology industries, and the increasing use of the internet globally. The industry's abundance of tools is encouraging their adoption by various end-user sectors, which supports those industries' market growth. New, creative advertising techniques are being adopted as a result of increased industry competitiveness. In order to provide consumers with high-quality films and animations, the quickly expanding media and entertainment industry is also increasingly embracing cutting-edge animation technologies by industry companies, fueling the expansion of this market.

Recent Development:

In September 2021, Toon Boom Animation published Toon Boom Harmony 21, the most recent software edition, which boosts paperless animation by introducing 2D animations with feature quality for video games. Users can adjust their stylus' speed, pressure, and tilt position by adjusting the size and bitmap of the brushes.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 5.00 % 2030 Value Projection 528.8 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 394.6 billion Historical Data for 2016 - 2021 Segments covered By Offerings, By Product Type, By Industry and By Geography Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America

List Of Key Companies Profiled:

SideFX

Adobe

Broadcast2World, Inc

Smith Micro Software, Inc.

Animation Sharks

IdeaRocket

Triggerfish Studios

EIAS3D

NewTek, Inc

BRAFTON

Corel Corporation

Autodesk Inc.

Videocaddy

Maxon Computer

WinBizSolutionsIndia

Greenpeace and AARDMAN ANIMATIONS LTD Released a Stirring New Animated Movie

In January 2020, a stunning new animated animation was released by AARDMAN ANIMATIONS LTD with Greenpeace to raise awareness of the state of the oceans. This recently released animated movie emphasizes the ocean catastrophe on a worldwide scale. This has aided the business in growing its revenue and expanding its product line.

Major Players Develop Acquisition Plans to Boost Brand Image

The leading businesses in the animation market plan acquisitions to improve their brand recognition globally. For instance, in February 2020, Circle Media, a software that enables families to manage all of the connected gadgets in the home, was acquired by Smith Micro Software.

Driving Factors:

Growing Entertainment Industry to Promote Market Growth

The pandemic has aided individuals in discovering new forms of entertainment, and as a result, OTT platforms have become a popular platform for entertainment. With a boost in viewers, particularly for children's entertainment, the rise of OTT has favorably impacted the animation industry. OTT is now a significant player in the entertainment sector and has advanced VFX and animation technologies. As a result, the global animation industry is expanding daily, which fosters the expansion of the global animation market and serves as a catalyst for that growth.

Rising Number of Smartphone Users to Boost Market Growth

The market for animation has started to develop as a result of the rise in the popularity of computers and smartphones. It now plays a significant role in the entertainment industry because it allows it to tell stories and accurately describe emotions and ideas. The countries with the highest percentage of smartphone users are China, India, and the United States. Due to the present pandemic, animated material is being increasingly adopted globally via smartphone devices and internet services, which is a driving force behind the market's expansion. Additionally, most businesses present their concepts and product models using animations. The commercial use of animation improves the ability to share content, one's credibility, and the effectiveness of the engagement system.

Restraining Factors:

High Cost of Animation Production to Limit Market Growth

The cost of animation tools and the compensation given to the industry's content providers account for the majority of the production costs in the animation sector. According to statistics, most Disney films have production costs of $200 million or more per film. Additionally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that an animator or multimedia artist makes an annual salary of about US$75,270. The high production cost is a major drawback that restrains the growth of the global animation market because it prevents new market players from entering the market.

Challenging Factors:

Lack of Skilled Professionals to Limit Market Expansion

It is becoming increasingly challenging for workers, employees, and staff to match their skill set with the needs of expanding and technologically advanced organisations due to the media and entertainment sector's rapid technological developments and advancements. Due to this, there is a skills gap between the employees and the employers. Due to the rapid advancement of technology, there is a lack of qualified workers with suitable skills. The global expansion of animation is also hampered by inadequate government funding. Government support for animation is lacking internationally, which has an impact on the creation of many animated films because of a lack of initial high expenditure.

Global Animation Market Segmentations:

Global Animation Market By Offerings:

Software

Services





Global Animation Market By Product Type:

2D Animation

3D animation

Motion graphics

Stop Motion

Other

Global Animation Market By Industry:

Direct

Education

Media and Entertainment

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Global Animation Market Regional Insights:

North America is projected to hold the largest share of the animation market over the forecast period due to the increased use of animation in a variety of end-use applications, the presence of large corporations in North America, and business plans being carried out by the leading players in the countries. Additionally, the increased animated game production and the establishment of big animation studios in the west indicate that the North American region will experience tremendous growth. Furthermore, the use of animation in the healthcare sector to assist medical practitioners and students in receiving medical training is fueling market expansion.





Further Report Findings:

The market in North America is expected to gain a huge portion of the global animation market share in the coming years due to businesses' shifting attention from traditional forms of advertising to digital offerings.

The expansion of animated game development and the establishment of sizable animation studios in the west all point to the North American market experiencing explosive growth.

In the Asia Pacific, the growth in this region is primarily driven by massive investments made by market players to achieve a slight advantage.

