Neurology devices Market Value to Surpass USD 17,410 Million by 2026 | Allied Market Research

Neurology devices Market Growth Study ($17,410 Million by 2022-2026) - Lead by Johnson & Johnson, LivaNova, Medtronic, Magstim, Penumbra, Stryker

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a report by Allied Market Research, the global ๐ง๐ž๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ was valued at $9,242 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $17,410 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is driven by factors such as the rise in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, and advancements in technology leading to the development of more effective devices. Neurology devices are medical devices that are designed to diagnose, treat, or manage conditions related to the nervous system. These devices can be used in a variety of clinical settings, including hospitals, clinics, and research laboratories. Some examples of neurology devices include:

1. Electroencephalogram (EEG) machine: This device is used to monitor brain activity by measuring electrical signals in the brain.

2. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine: This device uses a magnetic field and radio waves to produce detailed images of the brain and other parts of the body.

3. Computed Tomography (CT) scanner: This device uses X-rays to create detailed images of the brain and other parts of the body.

4. Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) machine: This device uses magnetic fields to stimulate nerve cells in the brain, which can be used to treat certain conditions such as depression.

5. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) device: This device is implanted in the brain and delivers electrical signals to specific areas to help manage symptoms of conditions such as Parkinson's disease.

6. Nerve conduction velocity (NCV) test: This test measures how fast electrical signals travel through nerves, which can help diagnose conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome.

7. Electromyography (EMG) machine: This device measures the electrical activity of muscles and can help diagnose conditions such as muscular dystrophy.

Neurology is a branch of science that deals with the disorders of the nervous system, which majorly comprise the brain, blood vessels, muscles and nerves. The neurovascular devices such as cerebrospinal fluid management devices, interventional devices, and others used for the treatment of neurological disorders such as Alzheimerโ€™s, tumors, and Parkinsonโ€™s disease. Moreover, cerebrospinal fluid management devices include shunts, valves, and external drainage systems to maintain the flow of cerebrospinal fluid and drain excess fluid out from the brain.

Neurology devices market is being driven by a combination of demographic, economic, and technological factors. The aging population is creating a growing demand for neurology devices as the incidence of neurological disorders increases with age. At the same time, advancements in technology are making these devices more effective and easier to use, which is driving adoption. However, there are also challenges facing the market, including government regulations and a shortage of skilled neurosurgeons. Despite these challenges, the market is expected to continue to grow as new products and technologies are introduced to address unmet needs in the treatment of neurological disorders.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

1. Abbott Laboratories

2. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

3. Boston Scientific Corporation

4. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

5. Johnson & Johnson

6. LivaNova

7. Medtronic

8. Magstim

9. Penumbra

10. Stryker Corporation

โ€ƒ๐๐ž๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฅ๐จ๐ ๐ฒ ๐๐ž๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

The global neurology devices market can be segmented by product, end user, and region:

By Product:

โ€ข Neurostimulation Devices

โ€ข Neurosurgery Devices

โ€ข Interventional Neurology Devices

โ€ข Cerebrospinal Fluid Management Devices

โ€ข Others

By End User:

โ€ข Hospitals

โ€ข Ambulatory Surgery Centers

โ€ข Neurology Clinics

By Region:

โ€ข North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

โ€ข Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

โ€ข Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

โ€ข LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

๐ ๐‘๐„๐๐”๐„๐๐“๐‹๐˜ ๐€๐’๐Š๐„๐ƒ ๐๐”๐„๐’๐“๐ˆ๐Ž๐๐’?

1. What is the current size of the global neurology devices market?

2. What are the key drivers of growth in the neurology devices market?

3. What are some of the most popular neurology devices currently on the market?

4. Which end-user segment is expected to experience the most growth in the neurology devices market?

5. What are the major regions driving growth in the neurology devices market?

6. What are some of the major challenges facing the neurology devices market?

7. How are advancements in technology impacting the neurology devices market?

8. Which companies are currently leading the neurology devices market?

9. What are some of the latest developments in neurology devices?

10. What is the outlook for the neurology devices market in the next 5-10 years?

