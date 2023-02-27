Additional Humanitarian Assistance for the People of Yemen

Today, I am announcing our contribution of more than $444 million, exemplifying the continued generosity of the people of the United States for the people of Yemen. As one of the largest donors, this brings our total to the humanitarian response in Yemen to over $5.4 billion since the conflict began. The United States’ commitment to alleviating the suffering of millions from the world’s worst humanitarian crisis in Yemen remains resolute.

Our additional humanitarian assistance through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration (PRM) will enable our partners on the ground to deliver life-saving aid to Yemen’s most vulnerable people. To date, our support, combined with the continued benefits and relative calm created by the UN-brokered truce, enabled 2.2 million Yemenis to avoid experiencing acute food insecurity and tens of thousands of others to avoid slipping into famine-level conditions.

While today’s pledges are important, much more is needed. We urge all donors to give generously to help raise the $4.3 billion the UN will require to provide humanitarian assistance to Yemenis. Two-thirds of Yemen’s population – 21.6 million children, women and men – need vital aid. Last year, funding gaps forced the UN to scale back or cut over half of its life-saving programs, including emergency food assistance. That means intense hunger or life-threatening starvation for more than two million children facing deadly malnutrition.

Humanitarian assistance must also be complemented by economic and development support. More than eight years of conflict have pushed Yemen’s economy and institutions to the brink. Families have been left unable to buy basic goods, provide for their children, or access healthcare. The United States continues our efforts to help stabilize Yemen’s economy and restore basic services and livelihoods.

Despite the dire humanitarian conditions, there is a glimmer of hope as Yemen is experiencing the best opportunities for peace in years. Building on the momentum from the UN-mediated truce, the parties now have the chance to end this war. The international community must do everything we can to help – including through strong support to the Yemen humanitarian response – to build further positive momentum and ensure Yemenis see the tangible benefits peace can bring.

For the latest updates on U.S. humanitarian assistance in Yemen, visit: https://www.usaid.gov/humanitarian-assistance/yemen .