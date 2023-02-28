Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market Size, Share & Growth Projection: $38.77 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.2% - AMR

People have become very health conscious today as prevalence of chronic diseases has increased over the years.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market by Type (Organic Milk, Organic Yogurt, Organic Cheese, and Other Organic Dairy Food and Drinks): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". According to the report, the global organic dairy food and drinks market accounted for $17.85 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $38.77 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Rising awareness regarding health concerns, emergence of environment protection, rapid technological development of novel products, and surge in government initiative to encourage organic farming techniques have boosted the growth of the global organic dairy food and drinks market. However, high price of organic dairy products and shorter shelf life of organic dairy products hamper the market growth. On the contrary, emerging geographical regions are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The key players profiled in the report include BJ's Wholesale Club Inc, Chobani, LLC, Danone (horizon organic), General Mills, Inc., Organic Valley Cropp Cooperative, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Safeway Inc., Stonyfield Farm, Inc., Straus Family Creamery, and Unilever Group

The demand for organic dairy food and drinks has been steadily increasing. Growth in health awareness among consumers is one of the key driving factors affecting the organic dairy food and drinks market size. In addition, food safety, environmental protection, animal welfare, and increase in use of natural and organic products are other major factors contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, rise in purchasing power of consumers, improved standard of living, and initiatives taken by government associations such as low interest rates and loan facilities, are also driving the growth of this market in developing countries.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America holds lion's share

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, owing to increase in consumption of healthy and natural products due to rise in the prevalence of diseases and benefits of organic products over the regular dairy products. Moreover, the developed retail structures that allow consumers to conveniently purchase food items and beverages supplement the market growth. However, the market across the Europe region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in preference on buying natural products and strong retail channels.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping Organic Dairy Food and Drinks industry/market

3.3. Pricing Analysis

3.3.1. Pricing Analysis of Organic Milk, By Region, 2018 & 2025

3.4. Organic Dairy Food and Drinks Market: Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Case Studies

3.5.1. Case Study 01

3.6. Market dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rising awareness about health concerns leads to demand for toxin-free products

3.6.1.2. Emergence of environment protection

3.6.1.3. Technological advancements in development of new innovative products

3.6.1.4. Initiatives taken by government organizations to encourage organic dairy farming techniques

3.6.2. Restraint

3.6.2.1. High price of organic dairy products

3.6.2.2. Shorter shelf life of organic dairy products

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Addition of innovative products

3.6.3.2. Emerging geographical regions offer enormous opportunity to the market

𝐓𝐨𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞.....

According to the organic dairy food and drinks market forecast in 2018 the organic milk was the highest revenue-generating segment and accounted for $8,132.9 million in the organic dairy food and drinks market share in 2018. However, the organic yogurt segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019 to 2026 and attain a market size of $6,107.0 million by 2026.

