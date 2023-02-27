Surgical Clips Market Growth Analysis Reveals Key Factors that Will Drive the Growth During Forecast Period

The market was valued at $4,849 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $7,322 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Surgical Clips Market, by Material, Type, Surgery Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025," the market was valued at $4,849 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $7,322 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. Surgical clips are sterile medical devices used for rapid control of bleeding from blood vessels and arteries.

A surgical clip is a piece of equipment that doctors use to stop blood vessels and arteries from leaking. The main factors driving the growth of the surgical clips market globally are an increase in the number of surgical procedures performed around the world, an increase in the adoption of surgical clips, improvements in surgical clip technology, and an increase in consumer awareness of surgical clips.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

Ackermann Medical GmbH & Co.,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation,

Grena Ltd.,

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.),

Lemaitre Vascular, Inc.,

Medtronic Plc. (Covidien Ltd.),

Scanlan International, Inc., and

Teleflex Incorporated.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders -

• The report provides quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, strategies and potential of Surgical Clips Market research to identify potential Surgical Clips Market opportunities in genetics.

• In-depth analysis of this sector helps identify current market opportunities.

• Market analysis and information related to key drivers, restraints and opportunities are provided. • Porter's Five Forces Analysis identifies the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profitable business decisions and strengthen the network of buyers.

• The largest countries in each region are listed according to their contribution to the global market.

• Focusing on market players makes benchmarking easier and provides a clear understanding of the current market situation.

• The report includes regional and global Surgical Clips Market analysis, key players, market segments, application areas and Market growth strategies.

The market is divided into titanium, polymer, and other categories based on the sort of material used. Due to their benefits like inertness and cost effectiveness, titanium surgical clips currently control the global market and are anticipated to do so throughout the forecast period. However, because of the rise in demand for absorbable surgical clips, the demand for polymer clips is anticipated to rise over the course of the projection period.

The worldwide surgical clips market is segmented into automated surgery clips and manual surgery clips based on the type of surgery. Due to their cost-effectiveness, surgical procedures are currently preferred to be done manually, making this section of the market the largest contributor to revenue. Nevertheless, the automated surgical clip market is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate.

The Surgical Clips Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years. This market has gained interest of the healthcare and medical sectors owing to increased prevalence of hypertension throughout the globe. Furthermore, the global Surgical Clips Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to on-demand models.

