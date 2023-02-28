Female Founded Apparel Company Overcomes COVID-19 Delays to Fulfill Backer Orders

Elira Apparel pants were tested by equestrians for comfort and durability.

After 2 years of COVID-19-related delays, Elira Apparel has officially fulfilled all orders collected through a crowdfunding campaign that concluded in 2020.

The Seattle-based company’s founder and CEO, Kelly McCombs, says it’s been an experience she’ll never forget and never wants to relive.

“Between operation shut-downs, supply-chain disruptions, and exploding costs of shipment and production, I consider it a miracle that fulfillment is happening at all,” she says. “But my backers have been so excited to receive these life-changing pants and I simply couldn’t let them down. There was nothing that could have convinced me to abandon this project.”

The process of creating the company’s innovative pants, intended to enable users to stay out in nature longer by utilizing 2-way, hidden zipper technology, began in 2014. The years that followed were spent in the design and patent process, enabling McCombs to seek funding for production two years ago. During that crowd-funding campaign over 5600 units were ordered in the span of 30 days, proving the concept would be well-received and was long overdue.

“Now that this first order is complete we can really get to work,” McCombs says. “I’m excited to see this batch of pants being used by our backers and to truly launch the company. My hope is that our apparel will help usher in a new level of inclusivity and accessibility that is severely lacking in the outdoor industry. Our role is to empower more people to be active and comfortable in nature. Getting to this place has been a challenge, but now that we’re here I can’t wait to see the impact Elira Apparel has.”

Elira Apparel was founded in January of 2022 and is registered as a C-Corp. It currently has three products in production and has plans to expand its apparel line with extended sizing, a variety of cuts, and new articles of clothing.

About Elira Apparel

Elira Apparel is a Seattle-based outdoor apparel company dedicated to empowering women in outdoor recreational and vocational spaces. Focusing on the ideation and production of innovative apparel designed to meet the needs of diverse users, they intend to revolutionize the outdoor apparel industry and enable more people to enjoy nature in their most natural states.

