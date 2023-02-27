Unlock Breakthrough Resource Management Insights: The 2023 Resource Planning Summit is set for St. Louis, June 11 - 14
Join us for the 11th annual Resource Planning Summit!
With a diverse agenda packed with expert perspectives, engaging activities, and opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals, the ROI of attending this summit is immeasurable.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2023 Resource Planning Summit, the leading event for professionals in Resource Management and Planning, is set to take place in St. Louis on June 11th - 14th. This annual two-and-a-half-day event brings together industry experts and Resource Planning professionals to network, learn from top thought leaders, and discover revolutionary ideas to drive their organizations forward.
"Attending the 2023 Resource Planning Summit is not just about learning and networking, it's about investing in your professional development and realizing tangible results for your organization," said Paul Samarel, Conference Director. "With a diverse agenda packed with expert perspectives, engaging activities, and opportunities to connect with like-minded professionals, the ROI of attending this summit is immeasurable."
The summit will address pressing challenges in Resource Management and Planning, including multiple organizational units competing for the same resources, low resource planning maturity derailing key initiatives, ad-hoc staff planning contributing to poor AOP forecasting, and management thinking Resource Planning doesn't matter in an Agile environment.
Attendees will have the chance to gain transformative knowledge on these topics and more. Additionally, Project Management Professionals can earn up to 20 PDUs. The lineup of dynamic and informative speakers includes leading experts, authors, and practitioners in the world of resource and portfolio management, as well as a few special guests to entertain and educate.
The 2023 Resource Planning Summit will be held at the beautiful Last Hotel STL, a 4-star boutique hotel in St. Louis with a unique story and architecture.
Industry practitioners from the following areas are typically in attendance: Program Management, Risk Management, Research & Development, Product Development, Engineering, Continuous Improvement, PMOs, Portfolio Management, Project Management, Resource Management, Capacity Planning, and Demand Management.
Don't miss out on the early bird discount of $400 off, ending on February 28th. Register now with code EB and secure your spot at the 2023 Resource Planning Summit by visiting https://www.resourceplanningsummit.com/.
