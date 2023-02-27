Surgical Imaging Market Expected to Reach US$ 1.5 Billion by 2026 | CAGR 4.3% [PDF Version]

Surgical Imaging Market Analysis

Surgical Imaging Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. Some of the key players profiled in the study are GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), GENORAY Co. Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Whale Imaging Inc., and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.



Surgical imaging is the use of advanced medical imaging technologies such as X-rays, ultrasound, computed tomography (CT), and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) during surgical procedures. These imaging technologies provide high-resolution images of internal body structures, allowing surgeons to visualize and navigate through the body while performing minimally invasive or open surgical procedures.



Surgical imaging helps surgeons to accurately locate and assess the extent of abnormalities or diseases in the body, plan the surgical approach and optimize the surgery to minimize damage to healthy tissue. It also helps to guide the placement of surgical instruments and implants, monitor the progress of the surgery, and verify the success of the procedure.



Surgical Imaging Market Statistics: The global Surgical Imaging market size was valued at $1,063 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,496 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026.



Surgical Imaging Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2030

Surgical Imaging research study defines market size of various segments & countries by historical years and forecast the values for next 7 years.



Marketing Communication and Sales Channel

In order to make marketers make effective strategies and identify why the target market is not giving attention, we ensure the Study is Segmented with appropriate marketing & sales channels to identify potential market size by value & Volume* (if Applicable).



The segments and sub-section of Surgical Imaging market is shown below:

By Modality Type: Mobile C-Arms, Mini C-Arms, and Others



By Technology Type: Image Intensifier, and Flat Panel Detector (FPD)



By Application: Neurosurgery, Orthopedic & Trauma Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, General Surgery, Other surgeries



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: GE Healthcare (A Subsidiary of General Electric Company), GENORAY Co. Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Shimadzu Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Whale Imaging Inc., and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.



Important years considered in the Surgical Imaging study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Surgical Imaging Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Surgical Imaging Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Surgical Imaging in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Surgical Imaging market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Surgical Imaging market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



