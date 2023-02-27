Exhibition “Fang Lijun: The Light of Dust” opens at Macao Museum of Art this week

MACAU, February 27 - Organised by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), with the support of the Jingdezhen Ceramic University, Guangdong Museum of Art and Luzhou Laojiao – National Cellar 1573, and with the academic support of the Archives of Contemporary Art of China, the exhibition “Fang Lijun: The Light of Dust” will be inaugurated on 3 March, at 6:30pm, on the first floor of the Macao Museum of Art, featuring nearly 190 works of the renowned Chinese contemporary artist Fang Lijun. All are welcome to visit.

With his iconic “bald-headed” figure, Fang Lijun, a pioneer of China’s “Post-1989 New Art Movement”, created the “Rascal Culture” and “Cynical Realism” in Chinese contemporary art since the early 1990s. Fang Lijun held 52 solo exhibitions in many art museums and art galleries at home and abroad, and participated in many collective exhibitions such as Venice Biennale, São Paulo Art Biennial, Gwangju Biennial, Shanghai Biennial and among others. His works have been collected by many well-known international art museums.

Using “Human & Figures” as a narrative clue with a classic and brand-new perspective of Fang Lijun, this exhibition deconstructs the interplay and mixture between the typical portraits and stereotypical faces of an era, and conveys the pains and feelings of the era and life in a transcendental manner. The exhibition is divided into four main sections, namely “Passage: The Process of Growing Up”, “Introspection: Self-Portraits”, “Mutual Reflections: Friends” and “The Light of Dust: Human”, showcasing the creative journey of the artist over 40 years, especially his new experiments in a rich variety of media in the past 10 years.

The exhibition “Fang Lijun: The Light of Dust” will be held until 11 June 2023, with guided tours in Cantonese available on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, at 3pm, from 11 March. MAM is open daily from 10am to 7pm (no admission after 6:30pm), including public holidays and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For more information, please visit the MAM’s website at www.MAM.gov.mo.