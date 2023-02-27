RedKey Realty Leaders to host event: “Next Level St. Louis: Economic Forecast”
Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis Economist and panel of business leaders to discuss economic trends and opportunities for growth in St. Louis region
'Next Level St. Louis’ is a natural progression of our commitment to being a vital part of the community we love and serve.”ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedKey Realty Leaders, a St. Louis independent real estate agency, is excited to announce a new event, “Next Level St. Louis,” coming this spring for local business and real estate leaders. The event will be held on March 8, 2023 at Vue 17, and will feature a presentation from Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis economist Nathan Jefferson, and a panel of business leaders moderated by Nate Johnson, President of Real Estate Solutions Group at RedKey Realty Leaders. The event will explore current economic trends as well as topics such as business attraction, job growth, population and growth trends, broadening urban appeal and how to position St. Louis for a brighter future.
— Jill Butler, Founder and CEO - RedKey Realty Leaders
RedKey has served as a leader in the local business and real estate community for over 10 years, hosting events and networking opportunities to support professionals and help them grow their businesses. “‘Next Level St. Louis’ is a natural progression of our commitment to being a vital part of the community we love and serve,” said Jill Butler, Founder and CEO of RedKey Realty Leaders. “We hope to not only raise awareness of the challenges and opportunities that exist in St. Louis, but to also help connect people, creating a network of passionate professionals that feel encouraged and empowered to be an advocate for our region.”
After expert commentary from Nathan Jefferson on the latest national and regional economic discourse, a panel of dynamic St. Louis leaders, including Cara Weber, Vice President, Business Recruitment at Missouri Partnership, Suzanne Sierra, Senior Program Manager at St. Louis Mosaic Project, and Chris Krehmeyer, President and CEO at Beyond Housing, will explore what their organizations are doing to elevate the region and attract businesses and inbound migration.
Doors will open at 9 am, with programming beginning at 9:30 am. The event is free and open to the public, however, registration is required to attend. To reserve your spot, please visit https://nextlevelstlouis.eventbrite.com/. Coffee will be provided.
About RedKey Realty Leaders St. Louis
RedKey Realty Leaders is an independent real estate agency founded in 2012 on the basis of love, service, and fun. RedKey agents and staff showcase their love for their work and the industry by providing top-shelf client service. In addition to growing 300% in their first year, RedKey has consistently—and significantly— out-performed the market in both sales amounts and volume. Rated as a Top Workplace every year since 2018 and named a top-25 real estate company by the St. Louis Business Journal, RedKey Realty Leaders St. Louis attracts top agents committed to, and passionate about, their clients and the community in which they live and work. For more information, please visit www.redkeystlouis.com or call 314-692-7200.
