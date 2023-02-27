Parmesan Cheese Market To Surge USD 23.0 billion with Growing CAGR of 4.3% by 2031

An increase in the consumption of gourmet, comfort food across the world has increased, which has led to a rise in demand for the parmesan cheese market.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Parmesan Cheese Market by Type (Powdered, Grated, Shredded, Wheels), by Nature (Dairy, Vegan), by Category (Conventional, Organic), by End User (Food Processing, Food Service, Food Retail): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global parmesan cheese industry generated $15.4 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $23.0 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in the global adoption of parmesan cheese, increase in the production of parmesan-based snacks, and surge in popularity of parmesan cheese as a functional and nutritional food drive the growth of the global parmesan cheese market. However, easy availability of alternatives such as processed cheese, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, and Swiss cheese restricts the market growth. Moreover, many market participants are making vegan parmesan cheese that are nearly identical to the dairy version, which is helping to promote vegan parmesan by allowing consumers to experience the same feel of parmesan without consuming any animal products and helps increase the Parmesan Cheese Market Size. The inclusion of vegan options in parmesan cheese is attracting the vegan population, thereby presenting new opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The players operating in the parmesan cheese market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their Parmesan cheese Market Share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the Parmesan cheese Market Analysis include- All American Food, BelGioioso Cheese Inc., Bluegrass Ingredients, Inc., Caseificio Gennari, Caseificio Sepertino, Dalter Food Group, Frank and Sal., Italia del Gusto, La Ferme Cheese, Lactalis Corporation, Organic Valley, San Pier Damiani, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Kroger Company, and Thornico A/S.

Today's consumers, especially millennials and Generation Z, prefer food that is both convenient and nutritious. To obtain the most nutritional benefits for the body, more emphasis is being placed on healthy eating habits and balanced diets. The European Union classifies parmesan cheese as a functional food due to the numerous health benefits associated with its consumption. It contains a lot of protein, healthy fats, calcium, vitamin A, B6, and B12 vitamins, as well as phosphorus, zinc, and copper. Parmesan is also less lactose and easier to digest. Parmesan cheese's popularity is growing as consumers become more aware of its health benefits, which is helping the Parmesan Cheese Market Growth.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Europe to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Europe held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global parmesan cheese market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. As authentic parmesan cheese, called Parmigiano-Reggiano, is produced in the Reggiano region of Italy in the Parma, Reggio Emilia, Modena, Bologna, and Mantova areas. Europe has strict laws with regard to the classification of parmesan cheese to maintain the highest quality and authenticity of cheese possible. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. owing to rapid urbanization, combined with a rise in disposable incomes in the region's developing countries, driving demand for parmesan cheese in the Asia-Pacific region. The increasing influx of western cuisine and food service establishments as well as an increase in food processing manufacturers is leading to the adoption of several new ingredients in the market.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.6. Market Share Analysis

3.7. Pricing Analysis

3.8. Value Chain Analysis

𝐓𝐨𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞.....

Parmesan cheese has grown in popularity in recent years. However, the global vegan population has grown dramatically. According to a report by Grubhub, a leading prepared food delivery service in the United States, orders for plant-based food and beverages increased by 17%. Many market participants, including a few new entrants, are including plant-based parmesan cheese made from cashews, soy, coconut, and almonds in their product offerings.

