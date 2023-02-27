Statement by Premier Dennis King on the passing of Kerri Wynne MacLeod

CANADA, February 27 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on the passing of Kerri Wynne MacLeod:

“Kerri Wynne MacLeod’s personality was infectious. Her laugh, her personality, and her presence was one that could be felt and heard from a mile away.

She was often the first voice many of us heard each morning on the airwaves, but she was always the person who got the last word whether you saw her in person or if she was on the radio show which she loved so much.

Whether it was on the radio, singing ‘Oh Canada’, or singing the Island Hymn at the Gold Cup and Saucer race - when she had a microphone, it felt like the world stopped. Everyone listened. Everyone felt every note she hit, every joke she made, and every message she delivered.

No matter how we try to describe her, it all boils down to Kerri Wynne being one of a kind. She is now at rest with her beloved daughter, Olivia, but will forever live on in the hearts and minds of so many Islanders.

We have laughed with her, and we’ve cried with her. And I can confidently say that as an entire province - we will miss her.”