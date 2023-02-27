Party Supplies Market Size US$ 21.1 Billion by 2028, Globally, Growth Rate CAGR of 7.6% (2023-2028)
The global party supplies market size reached US$ 13.2 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach a value of US$ 21.1 Billion, growing at 7.6% (2023-2028).SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Party Supplies Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global party supplies market size reached US$ 13.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 21.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during 2023-2028.
Party supplies refer to a broad category of different accessories and items used to organize an event or a party. They are employed to create the right ambiance for special occasions such as anniversaries, birthdays, bachelorettes, farewells, and baby showers. Some commonly known party supplies are balloons, banners, invitations, cards, candles, home decor, tents, tableware, pinatas, and games which add a flair to the party arrangements making the event memorable. They are convenient and cost-effective, create a festive atmosphere, and establish a suitable theme for the party. Presently, party supplies are widely available in supermarkets, online and convenience stores, and hypermarkets.
Party Supplies Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the growing popularity of theme parties. These theme parties are typically decorated with party supplies in accordance with the theme to make the party more memorable and eventful. In addition, the rising demand for wedding planning, engagement parties, and event management services is contributing to the market growth.
Moreover, the increasing penetration of the internet and social media is accelerating the demand for these supplies to offer a long-lasting impression by carrying the party in an organized way and adding a personal touch which represents another major growth-inducing factor.
Besides this, the expanding e-commerce industry and the easy availability of party supplies through online stores are providing a positive thrust to the market growth. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and the growing trend of corporate parties and events are also propelling the market growth.
Global Party Supplies Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Party Supplies Companies :
American Greetings Corporation, ArtisanoDesigns, Hallmark Cards Inc., Huhtamäki Oyj, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc. (Marquee Brands), MyBirthdaySupplies.in, Oriental Trading Company (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.), Party City Holdco Inc., Pioneer Worldwide, Shutterfly LLC and Unique Industries Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product type, application and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Balloons
• Banners
• Pinatas
• Games
• Home Decor
• Tableware/Disposables
• Others
Breakup by Application:
• Commercial Use
• Domestic Use
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
• Convenience Stores
• Specialized Stores
• Online Stores
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
