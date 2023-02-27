Feed Phosphate Market Is Expected to Grasp the Value with Growing CAGR of 4% by 2031, Size, Shares, Trends And Growth

Owing to increase in meat processing industrialization, the feed phosphates industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Feed Phosphate Market by Type (Dicalcium, Monocalcium, Monodicalcium, Defluorinated, and Tricalcium), by Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, and Acquaculture), and by Form (Powder and Granule): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global feed phosphate industry generated $2.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Drivers and Opportunities

Surge in demand for premium meat products along with an increase in meat processing activities are majorly driving the growth of the global feed phosphate market. However, the raw material shortage, high product costs, and a huge demand for low-cost substitute products such as phytase is predicted to hinder the global market growth. On the other hand, a large number of firms in the feed phosphate industry produce feed phosphate from phosphate rock, a limited resource, using a method similar for all of their other products. Thus, phosphorous recovery from fly ash provides huge growth opportunities for the global market.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗱:

The players operating in the global feed phosphate industry have adopted various developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report are The Mosiac Company, PhosAgro, EuroChem Group, Nutrien Ltd., Rotem, AB LIFOSA, Reanjoy Laboratories, Yara International ASA, Fosfitalia Group, and OCP Group.

In addition, the majority of companies in the feed phosphates industry create feed phosphate from phosphate rock, a limited resource, using a procedure that is similar for all of their products. To assure a steady supply of high-quality phosphates for the feed business, however, market participants must make R&D investments, develop creative production methods, and find new sources of phosphorus. Phosphorus recovery technology has undergone a sizable number of advancements in recent years. For the recovery of phosphorus, a number of techniques can be used, such as chemical precipitation, biological phosphorus removal, crystallization, and innovative chemical precipitation approaches, the most recent of which is the wet-chemical process utilizing fly ash.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Asia-Pacific to maintain its leadership in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global feed phosphate market share, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to the intensive cattle and poultry farming practice in the Asia-Pacific along with the rise in the number of local feed manufacturers in the region. However, the European feed phosphate market is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2031. This is due to the rise in meat consumption in Europe and the demand for meat products along with increase in awareness about the quality of dairy & meat products. Apart from this, the high demand for protein-rich diet such as pork and poultry from consumers has increased the penetration of feed phosphate in animal feed industry in Europe, thereby boosting the market trends in the region. The other regions discussed in the report are North America and LAMEA.

𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗢𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Snapshot

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five force analysis

3.4.Market player positioning, 2021

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.1.1.High threat of diseases in livestock

3.5.1.2.Increase in meat production and consumption

3.5.1.3.Increase in meat processing industrialization

3.5.2.Restraint

3.5.2.1.High cost of phosphates

3.5.3.Opportunity

3.5.3.1.Phosphorous Recovery from Fly Ash

3.6.Value chain analysis

3.7.COVID-19 Impact on the Feed Phosphate market

𝐓𝐨𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞.....

According to feed phosphate market opportunities, on the basis of type, the market is classified into dicalcium, monocalcium, mono-dicalcium, defluorinated, and tricalcium. The dicalcium segment accounted for a major share in the feed phosphates market in 2021 and is expected to suatin its share throughout feed phosphate market forecast period. Dicalcium phosphate is a white, unscented powder with the chemical formula CaHPO4. It is also known as dibasic calcium phosphate or calcium monohydrate phosphate. It is one of the sources of mineral phosphorus that is frequently used in healthy eating plans.

