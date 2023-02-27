Danish Devise Struggles Her Way Into the Music Industry; Serve ‘em Up (New song)
An empowering hip-hop rap anthem that celebrates the newfound strength and resilience of a woman in the music industry.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Danish Devise talks about her struggles in the music industry. "People have come to me as if they wanted to collab, but they wanted me to sign over the rights to my music through their crafty contracts ." Truth be told, Danish Devise is a talent without a team. This puts her at a disadvantage. It makes her more susceptible to being taken advantage of by people who want results without putting in any real work. "Good thing I like to read. So I read the contracts." Danish explains.
"You can't just believe what people say even if at the time it's genuine. My ex-husband and I once thought we would love each other until death do us part. Now, we have each other blocked." To add insult to injury, she has been ripped off by what she's described as reputable people. "You don't know for sure that you can't trust them until you read the contract. When I'm approached, it's like, "Shut up and show me the paper."
About Danish Devise
As a female rapper, Danish also has advantages. She's a beautiful woman with natural curves and writes her own lyrics. This girl markets resilience! Born and raised in New York, Danish grew up in and out of foster homes and homeless shelters. She wrote poetry and songs as a way to cope. "It was my only escape.." She explained. As a teenager in the system, Danish used her book smarts to escape from the harsh reality and went back to school. Danish Devise holds a Master's degree and works as a registered nurse. Danish Devise uses her career to fuel her passion. Although Danish is heavily criticized for transitioning into the music industry, she's unaffected. "I know what my gift is, and I know what I'm supposed to do with it."
Fortunately, Danish Devise has chosen to share her gift with the world. Her latest single, "Serve 'em Up," is streaming and on a steady incline. "Serve 'em Up" is an empowering anthem with a vibe that makes people want to take control of their lives and assert themselves. Its magnetic rhythm coaxes listeners into embracing change while letting them know they have a right to remain true to who they are, no matter what life throws at them. No matter what people think.
You can now enjoy listening to "Serve 'em Up" on Spotify and all other major platforms. Check out her Instagram and Facebook page for more information about Danish Devise.
