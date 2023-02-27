Male Injured in Single Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Glen Lucas

603-846-3333

February 27, 2023

Clarksville, NH – On Friday, February 24, rescue personnel, along with a New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer, responded to the area of Trail 21, near Creampoke Road, for a report of a male who had crashed his snowmobile into a small group of trees.

At approximately 4:26 p.m., NH State Police Troop F Dispatch received a 911 call for a male who was injured in a snowmobile-related crash. Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS and Beecher Falls Fire and Rescue.

The operator was identified as 65-year-old Marc Labrecque of Plaistow, NH. Initial investigation and interviews showed that Labrecque failed to negotiate a section of the trail that went from open field to a small opening in a tree line. Labrecque noted that he had not ridden a snowmobile in 55 years.

Labrecque was evaluated at the scene and placed into the 45th Parallel Ambulance. He was then transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

It was determined that inexperience was the leading cause of the crash.