Ukraine: Eurojust takes steps in support of the judicial response to alleged core international crimes

Eurojust starts operations of the Core International Crimes Evidence Database (CICED) and a new International Centre for Prosecution of the crime of Aggression (ICPA).

With CICED, the Agency has introduced a tailor-made judicial database to securely preserve, store and analyse evidence of core international crimes. Technical solutions for the safe transmission and secure storage of evidence are now in place and an advanced analysis module will be added in the coming months.

CICED’s centralised approach will support national and international investigations by shedding light, not only on individual offences but also on the systemic actions behind them. CICED will be beneficial for investigations into core international crimes allegedly committed in Ukraine, as well as other conflicts where these offences are likely to occur.

In addition, Eurojust is in the process of setting up the ICPA. The main purpose of the ICPA is to support and enhance investigations into the crime of aggression by securing key evidence and facilitating case building at the earliest possible stage.

The centre will be part of the current support structure for the joint investigation team (JIT), which ensures an optimal alignment between the investigations into war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and the crime of aggression.

According to Eurojust President Ladislav Hamran, new initiatives enable the Agency to give concrete support to authorities working to achieve justice for the victims of these horrendous crimes. “Nothing can make up for the terrible loss and destruction that the Ukrainian people have suffered since the start of this war. But core international crimes must always be accounted for, and Eurojust is doing whatever it can to help bring those responsible to justice,” said Hamran.

Find out more

Press release