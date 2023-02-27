YEAs in Ukraine: A masterclass ‘Study in the EU for free: the Central European University’

On 17 January, Ukrainian YEAs delivered a masterclass on scholarship and grant opportunities provided to Ukrainians by the Central European University. The speaker of the event, Ukrainian YEA Maria Mutel, shared her experience of studying at this university and tips for Ukrainian students on how to get the most out of it. During the event, Ukrainian YEA Mariana Dets presented the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative. The masterclass was moderated by Ukrainian YEA Tetiana Shelest and administered by Ukrainian YEA Mariia Yakovenko. Their colleague Karolina Rybchanivska contributed to the organisation of the masterclass.

The main purpose of the event was to enhance the knowledge and understanding of Ukrainian youth of the higher education systems in the EU MSs and to promote the EU’s support to Ukrainians by spreading the word about the scholarships and grants available for Ukrainian students.

As a result, more than 100 young Ukrainians found out more about the opportunities provided by the Central European University and raised awareness about the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ programme and the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative.